TPHS Class of 2023

cm-tphsgrad23-2306-041.jpg
1/54
SDUHSD trustees Phan Anderson and Michael Allman, Associate Superintendent Bryan Marcus, and TPHS Principal Rob Coppo lead the graduates onto the field 
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-048.jpg
2/54
Senior class council president Beau Rowan reflects on his time at TPHS 
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-047.jpg
3/54
Senior class council president Beau Rowan reflects on his time at TPHS 
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-043.jpg
4/54
Senior vocalist Brenna Hall sings the National Anthem 
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-046.jpg
5/54
Torrey Pines High School 2023 Commencement 
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-042.jpg
6/54
Jason Nguyen, Elizabeth Bezdek 
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-051.jpg
7/54
Principal Rob Coppo congratulates a new graduate 
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-053.jpg
8/54
Principal Rob Coppo congratulates a new graduate 
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-049.jpg
9/54
Dylan Friedland encourages the graduates to make the most of every day 
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-010.jpg
10/54
Katerina Lutz, Ella Chakravarty  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-052.jpg
11/54
Principal Rob Coppo congratulates a new graduate 
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-045.jpg
12/54
Senior class council vice president Any Livingston 
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-044.jpg
13/54
Principal Rob Coppo encourages the graduates to remember the magic moments of their high school days 
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-054.jpg
14/54
Principal Rob Coppo congratulates a new graduate 
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-050.jpg
15/54
Associate Superintendent Bryan Marcus congratulates a new graduate 
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-015.jpg
16/54
Chandler Caster, teacher Mr. Williams, Jackson Bishop  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-035.jpg
17/54
Members of the TPHS Graduating Class of 2023  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-024.jpg
18/54
Morgan Mullins, Amelia Mullen, Elle Nordstrom  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-025.jpg
19/54
Counselors Jennifer Magruder, Julianne Velasco, Christina Hooton, and Chanelle Lary  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-040.jpg
20/54
Senior class council president Beau Rowan welcomes students, families, faculty, and staff to the 2023 Commencement  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-034.jpg
21/54
Members of the TPHS Graduating Class of 2023  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-032.jpg
22/54
TPHS Counselors at the 2023 Commencement  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-001.jpg
23/54
Alex Cabulio, Sebastien Jabbour, James Trussell  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-027.jpg
24/54
SDUHSD trustees Phan Anderson and Michael Allman, TPHS Principal Rob Coppo, Associate Superintendent Bryan Marcus  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-014.jpg
25/54
Santiago Jonsson, Chloe Thompson, Cole Spector  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-022.jpg
26/54
Aurora Hardy, Colten Farrell, Carlos Cardona Bedoya  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-029.jpg
27/54
Chloe Briggs, Lily Gano, Lucy Holliday, Stella Mikolajewski  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-030.jpg
28/54
Julia Liu, Brenna Hall, Jason Nguyen, Elizabeth Bezdek  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-003.jpg
29/54
Lindsay Van Winkle, Kylee Russell, Meghana Gutlapalli  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-020.jpg
30/54
Kaitlyn McCarthy, Laird Tassara, Ryan Wittenberg  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-016.jpg
31/54
Luke Bowden, teacher Mr. Williams, Trevor Peck, Will Weiss  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-023.jpg
32/54
Rahul Machavarapu, Donatus Chachisvilis, Christian Camaisa, Nicolas Bohrer  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-005.jpg
33/54
Sofija Popovic, Muzi Wei, Jeff Zhu  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-004.jpg
34/54
Bailey Nelson, Melissa Tan, Jena Loreto  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-011.jpg
35/54
Yulian Gogov, Jose Herrera Varela, Masud Mojahed  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-012.jpg
36/54
Kaito Kermabon, David Zhang, Keely Yeager  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-013.jpg
37/54
Myles Sullivan, Roen Taggart, Nisso Adato, Ariel Adato  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-033.jpg
38/54
Members of the TPHS Graduating Class of 2023  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-017.jpg
39/54
Lillian Paul, Sydney Nauss, Sabrina Ross  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-037.jpg
40/54
Senior vocalist Brenna Hall sings the National Anthem  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-036.jpg
41/54
Members of the TPHS Graduating Class of 2023  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-028.jpg
42/54
Grace Flanagan, Dylan Friedland, Andy Livingston, Beau Rowan  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-009.jpg
43/54
McLean Smith, Gisella Miele, Kaija Kudirka  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-021.jpg
44/54
Counselor Chanelle Lary with teachers Sara Boozer, Olivia Bogert, and Katie Grubert  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-026.jpg
45/54
Procession of 2023 Torrey Pines High School Graduates  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-002.jpg
46/54
Aya Twainy, Yasmin Parsa, Ofir Nagar  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-007.jpg
47/54
Z Zabarsky, Olivia Shi, Sydney Nauss  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-006.jpg
48/54
Kathryn Olson, Matthew Lee  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-008.jpg
49/54
Delilah Moreno, Melodi Abasta, teacher Kasondra Campbell  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-019.jpg
50/54
Lauren Nelson, Cole Nakata, Colin Poe, Oscar Raysman  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-018.jpg
51/54
Nathan Christmore, Min-Young Bang  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-038.jpg
52/54
Torrey Pines High School 2023 Commencement  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-031.jpg
53/54
Cole Frost, Gabriela Sanchez, Ayana Johnson  (jon clark)
cm-tphsgrad23-2306-039.jpg
54/54
Torrey Pines High School 2023 Commencement  (jon clark)
Rancho Santa Fe Review
Torrey Pines High School students and their families celebrated student achievements and bid a fond farewell to the school at a graduation ceremony held June 2 at TPHS.
Photos by Jon Clark

