TPHS Class of 2023

Torrey Pines High School students and their families celebrated student achievements and bid a fond farewell to the school at a graduation ceremony held June 2 at TPHS. Photos by Jon Clark

Counselor Chanelle Lary with teachers Sara Boozer, Olivia Bogert, and Katie Grubert (jon clark)

Members of the TPHS Graduating Class of 2023 (jon clark)

TPHS Counselors at the 2023 Commencement (jon clark)

Senior class council president Beau Rowan welcomes students, families, faculty, and staff to the 2023 Commencement (jon clark)

Principal Rob Coppo encourages the graduates to remember the magic moments of their high school days

Dylan Friedland encourages the graduates to make the most of every day

Senior class council president Beau Rowan reflects on his time at TPHS

SDUHSD trustees Phan Anderson and Michael Allman, Associate Superintendent Bryan Marcus, and TPHS Principal Rob Coppo lead the graduates onto the field

