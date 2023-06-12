Sunset Soiree benefit held for Walden Family Services
Michael Varney, Jennifer Ball, Sarah Dahm, Dalton Varney (Vincent Andrunas)
Joehn Caballes, Alexandra Lezcano, Kaprice Jones (event speaker), Corrine Fields, Melissa Villagomez (Vincent Andrunas)
Robin Gilmore, Genny Chale, Shane and Janet Harmon, Janice Farnow (Vincent Andrunas)
John and Connie Desha, Janice and Michael Batter (Vincent Andrunas)
Alison Potter, Ryan Lieberman, Arlene Lieberman, Jane Potter (Vincent Andrunas)
Carline Fonseca, Brenda Peterson, Michelle Bakunoff, Janis Eoff (Vincent Andrunas)
April and Robert Duskin, Jenny and John Crisafulli, Maria Torres, Stephen Chin (Vincent Andrunas)
Kathryn Stephens (WFS director of philanthropy), Jeffrey Strauss (host), Teresa Stivers (WFS CEO), Sue Evans (WFS COO), Therese Caballes (WFS board member), Rajah Gainey (WFS board secretary) (Vincent Andrunas)
Dan and Cynthia Kronemyer, Janice and Matt Kurth (Vincent Andrunas)
A reception and alfresco barbecue dinner was held May 25 at the home of Executive Chef Jeffrey Strauss of Pamplemousse Grille. The event featured fine wine, and the delicious cuisine of Strauss under the stars - all to benefit Walden Family Services’ programs for children, youth, and families in foster care. Visit www.waldenfamily.org.
Photos by Vincent Andrunas
