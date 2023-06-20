Photo Galleries

11th annual Wildcoast Baja Bash

cm-wild061723-07.jpg
1/16
Executive Director Serge Dedina, board members Josh Chatten-Brown, Laura Araujo Moreno, Jill Gartman, Emily Guevara, board President David Price  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-wild061723-16.jpg
2/16
Andrea Naversen, Pia Lucey, Debora Cartwright  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-wild061723-14.jpg
3/16
Chris Booth, Joe Pesce, Michael Tighe  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-wild061723-02.jpg
4/16
Mark Wheadon, Executive Director Serge Dedina, host Ron Montbleau  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-wild061723-12.jpg
5/16
Guests  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-wild061723-10.jpg
6/16
Taylor Chalfin, Juliette Montbleau, Kara Montbleau, Eileen Montbleau  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-wild061723-01.jpg
7/16
Mona Boyd, Director of Development Ann Wycoff, Executive Director Serge Dedina, board member Emily Guevara  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-wild061723-15.jpg
8/16
Christianna Wolf, Erin Edwards, Danny Han, Scott Baker, Claudia Pena  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-wild061723-08.jpg
9/16
Solana Beach Mayor Lesa Heebner, Assemblymember Tasha Boerner  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-wild061723-03.jpg
10/16
Steve Chapple, Ines Salgado, Emily Young, Tamar Bedolfe  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-wild061723-11.jpg
11/16
Jon and Alex Magin, Lee Parnell and Rob Borthwick  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-wild061723-13.jpg
12/16
Paul M. Bowers, board member Indra Gardiner Bowers, Johnny Lipsey, John Alexander  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-wild061723-04.jpg
13/16
Tim and Ellen Haviland, Trace Funderburk, Teri Fenner  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-wild061723-06.jpg
14/16
Christine O’Donnell, Maria Celerier  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-wild061723-05.jpg
15/16
Annie Barnier, Scott and Stefanie Bales  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-wild061723-09.jpg
16/16
Ines Salgado, Steve Chapple, Cynthia Kronemyer, Makena Kronemyer  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

International conservation group Wildcoast hosted its 11th annual Baja Bash event to raise awareness and funds for its ocean conservation and climate action programs on June 17 at the Montbleau Estate in Solana Beach.
All proceeds from the event will benefit Wildcoast’s continued efforts to conserve the most threatened coastal and ocean habitats and wildlife in Southern California and Mexico. Visit wildcoast.org for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement