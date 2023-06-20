11th annual Wildcoast Baja Bash

International conservation group Wildcoast hosted its 11th annual Baja Bash event to raise awareness and funds for its ocean conservation and climate action programs on June 17 at the Montbleau Estate in Solana Beach.

All proceeds from the event will benefit Wildcoast’s continued efforts to conserve the most threatened coastal and ocean habitats and wildlife in Southern California and Mexico. Visit wildcoast.org for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

