Mark Alfonso is ready to try an Ahi Tostada served by Alyssa Hodges of Zel’s Restaurant (jon clark)

The Del Mar Village Association celebrated the beginning of summer at the Del Mar Village Summer Solstice event on June 22 at Powerhouse Park. The event featured great food from Del Mar Village restaurants, delicious craft cocktails, wine and beer from local and nationally recognized brands, beachside music, ocean views and more.

Photos by Jon Clark