Del Mar Pre-Opening Day Party
The Del Mar Thoroughbred Club (Robert_McKenzie)
Yocely and Erik Schwab (Robert_McKenzie)
Brenda and Eddie Argueta (Robert_McKenzie)
Del Mar Thoroughbred Club team members Jadyn Crowe, Laurel White, Luke Falcetti, DMTC Customer Service Manager Trish Stiles (Robert_McKenzie)
Nick Bindbeutel, Charlotte Hoffman, Xyla Moran (Robert_McKenzie)
Charlie Sears, Courtney Delfino (@letravelstyle) (Robert_McKenzie)
Silvia Hermanny, Monir Elias (Robert_McKenzie)
SGWS Regional VP Neil Sorensen, Club Kokomo Head of Sales Ashley Peterson, Club Kokomo Partner/Head of Distillery Operations Geoff Longenecker, The Beverage Collective CEO Loren Laguens (Robert_McKenzie)
Brad Ridgeway, Tracy Schmucker with Camilla, Lance Carney (Robert_McKenzie)
World renowned hat/jewelry designer Aimee Fuller (www.AimeeFuller.com) and Chris Janikas (Robert_McKenzie)
Trevor and Izzy Borello (Robert_McKenzie)
Tommy and Vanessa Reynolds (Robert_McKenzie)
DMTC Marketing Strategist Stacy Hickman, Director of Marketing Erin Bailey, Mari + Gold CEO Carrie Jones, Brigantine Seafood & Oyster Bar (www.Brigantine.com) President Mike Morton (Robert_McKenzie)
David and Simone Perloff, Keith Black, Ken St. Pierre (Robert_McKenzie)
Kelsey Buller, Kim White, Bri Grajkowski (Robert_McKenzie)
The annual kick-off event for the racing season, which begins July 21, was held July 12 at Del Mar’s Pre-Opening Day Party at the Brigantine Del Mar.
Participants celebrated the return of racing with an evening of hors d’oeuvres, drinks and sponsor activations – all overlooking the racetrack from the Brigantine’s patio. The racing season runs July 21-Sept. 10. Visit dmtc.com for more information.
Photos by Robert McKenzie
