Del Mar Pre-Opening Day Party

The annual kick-off event for the racing season, which begins July 21, was held July 12 at Del Mar’s Pre-Opening Day Party at the Brigantine Del Mar.

Participants celebrated the return of racing with an evening of hors d’oeuvres, drinks and sponsor activations – all overlooking the racetrack from the Brigantine’s patio. The racing season runs July 21-Sept. 10. Visit dmtc.com for more information.

Photos by Robert McKenzie