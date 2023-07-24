Photo Galleries

2023 Opening Day at the Races Hats Contest

cm-opndaydm23-2307-022.jpg
1/27
Models from Studio Savvy 
cm-opndaydm23-2307-021.jpg
2/27
Maria Luisa Broderick 
cm-opndaydm23-2307-013.jpg
3/27
Shevon Brean, Kelly Brown 
cm-opndaydm23-2307-016.jpg
4/27
Allison Karlstrand, Sharon Cho Reid, Isabella Watson 
cm-opndaydm23-2307-014.jpg
5/27
Patti Newman 
cm-opndaydm23-2307-007.jpg
6/27
Lisa Hadzicki, Joann Delia, Emma Velasco 
cm-opndaydm23-2307-010.jpg
7/27
Trisha Ryan, Aram Mousavi, Christina Smith, Felice Kinnear 
cm-opndaydm23-2307-011.jpg
8/27
Trisha Ryan, Aram Mousavi, Christina Smith, Felice Kinnear 
cm-opndaydm23-2307-012.jpg
9/27
Sara Sweet, Melissa Montejo 
cm-opndaydm23-2307-006.jpg
10/27
Robert McPherson, Lisa Rothmuller, Steve Sell 
cm-opndaydm23-2307-024.jpg
11/27
Horses walk the Paddock on Opening Day at Del Mar 2023 
cm-opndaydm23-2307-026.jpg
12/27
Shevon Brean 
cm-opndaydm23-2307-019.jpg
13/27
Joy Ramos, Ben Gaither 
cm-opndaydm23-2307-023.jpg
14/27
Alejandro Enriquez, Mike Laidlaw, Jason Honey, Jimmy Ling 
cm-opndaydm23-2307-008.jpg
15/27
Alesha Corine 
cm-opndaydm23-2307-017.jpg
16/27
Maria Zuazo, Lucy Dugan 
cm-opndaydm23-2307-009.jpg
17/27
Audrey Pytlik, Aimee Fuller, Susan Leonard 
cm-opndaydm23-2307-015.jpg
18/27
Patty Aguilar, Janet Landin, Norma De La Llata 
cm-opndaydm23-2307-018.jpg
19/27
Rhonda Johnson, Ginger Lou 
cm-opndaydm23-2307-027.jpg
20/27
Pam Schulz 
cm-opndaydm23-2307-020.jpg
21/27
Amparo Brean 
cm-opndaydm23-2307-001.jpg
22/27
Audrey Pytlik, Aimee Fuller, Susan Leonard  (jon clark)
cm-opndaydm23-2307-005.jpg
23/27
Pam Schulz  (jon clark)
cm-opndaydm23-2307-025.jpg
24/27
Horses walk the Paddock on Opening Day at Del Mar 2023 
cm-opndaydm23-2307-003.jpg
25/27
Alejandro Enriquez, Mike Laidlaw, Jason Honey, Jimmy Ling  (jon clark)
cm-opndaydm23-2307-004.jpg
26/27
Horses walk the Paddock on Opening Day at Del Mar 2023  (jon clark)
cm-opndaydm23-2307-002.jpg
27/27
Trisha Ryan, Aram Mousavi, Christina Smith, Felice Kinnear  (jon clark)
Opening Day of the Del Mar summer racing season took place July 21 and featured a variety of events, including the popular 29th annual Opening Day Hats Contest which drew more than 150 contestants, according to a news release. Contestants competed for more than $4,000 in total cash and prizes, distributed to first to third place winners in each category.

The Grand Prize winner was Leslie Monroy of Spring Valley who competed in the “Best Flowers” category. For more information on prize winners, visit www.dmtc.com/media/news

Visit www.dmtc.com for more information on the racing season.

