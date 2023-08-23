Shelter to Soldier hosts ‘Be the Light Gala’ to help support veterans

Shelter to Soldier, a San Diego nonprofit organization that adopts dogs from local shelters and rescue organizations and trains them to become psychiatric service dogs for post-9/11 veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, and military sexual trauma, held its 11th Annual “Be the Light Gala” on Aug. 18 at L’Auberge Del Mar.

Presented by Subaru, USA, Shelter to Soldier’s largest annual fundraiser raises critical funds to support its programs that serve military, veterans, and homeless dogs in need of a forever home and life of purpose.

The event featured musical entertainment by Lady Rebecca Jade, small bites, libations, a three-course dinner overlooking the Pacific Ocean, swag bags, a silent and live auction, and memorable moments with veteran recipients and the Shelter to Soldier staff.

For more information, visit sheltertosoldier.org.

Photos by Jon Clark