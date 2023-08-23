Photo Galleries

Shelter to Soldier hosts ‘Be the Light Gala’ to help support veterans

cm-ltgala23-2308-014.jpg
1/33
Josh Danson, Joe Spurrier, Jackie Perri, Reena Spurrier, Lan and John Shaull  (jon clark)
cm-ltgala23-2308-022.jpg
2/33
Cassie Bostrom with Harley, Dawn Aveni with Rocky (STS Service Dogs in Training)  (jon clark)
cm-ltgala23-2308-001.jpg
3/33
Graham Bloem (Co-Founder), Adam Cunningham with Bash  (jon clark)
cm-ltgala23-2308-007.jpg
4/33
Cara Allen, Dan Demers, Nese Lundstrom  (jon clark)
cm-ltgala23-2308-008.jpg
5/33
Krystyna Holc (Co-Founder), Frank Edmonds  (jon clark)
cm-ltgala23-2308-009.jpg
6/33
Lisa and Jeff Becker  (jon clark)
cm-ltgala23-2308-032.jpg
7/33
Guests enjoyed musical entertainment during the cocktail hour 
cm-ltgala23-2308-027.jpg
8/33
Tina and Bill Howe  (jon clark)
cm-ltgala23-2308-021.jpg
9/33
Hunter Hayden, Kelly Cannataro, Stevie Montes  (jon clark)
cm-ltgala23-2308-003.jpg
10/33
Anna Hanley and Eric Park with Co-Founder Graham Bloem  (jon clark)
cm-ltgala23-2308-034.jpg
11/33
Co-founders Graham and Kyrie Bloem 
cm-ltgala23-2308-013.jpg
12/33
Robin Rubin, Dr. Bruce Lindsey  (jon clark)
cm-ltgala23-2308-018.jpg
13/33
Diane Newberg, Mimi Lukacz  (jon clark)
cm-ltgala23-2308-017.jpg
14/33
Tim and Yvonne Tilley  (jon clark)
cm-ltgala23-2308-002.jpg
15/33
Anna Hanley, Eric Park  (jon clark)
cm-ltgala23-2308-023.jpg
16/33
Silent auction items  (jon clark)
cm-ltgala23-2308-012.jpg
17/33
Allan and Celia Timbol  (jon clark)
cm-ltgala23-2308-020.jpg
18/33
Cate O’Reilly, Janet and Alec Bloem  (jon clark)
cm-ltgala23-2308-004.jpg
19/33
Kelli Grove, Nicky Moore, Moose, Christine and Dave Meixell  (jon clark)
cm-ltgala23-2308-019.jpg
20/33
Diane Newberg, Mimi Lukacz  (jon clark)
cm-ltgala23-2308-033.jpg
21/33
Nita and Conrad DeCastro view the silent auction items 
cm-ltgala23-2308-016.jpg
22/33
Brit and Brandon Shelton with Cooper Pup  (jon clark)
cm-ltgala23-2308-031.jpg
23/33
Shane Kruchten with Buddy 
cm-ltgala23-2308-029.jpg
24/33
Brit and Brandon Shelton with Cooper Pup 
cm-ltgala23-2308-005.jpg
25/33
Katrina Derry, Clayton LeBlanc  (jon clark)
cm-ltgala23-2308-026.jpg
26/33
Prabhdeep and Kiran Singh  (jon clark)
cm-ltgala23-2308-010.jpg
27/33
Chase and Taylor Wilsey  (jon clark)
cm-ltgala23-2308-011.jpg
28/33
Sharon and Murray Todd  (jon clark)
cm-ltgala23-2308-030.jpg
29/33
Tim and Yvonne Tilley 
cm-ltgala23-2308-028.jpg
30/33
Kelli Grove, Nicky Moore, Moose, Christine Meixell 
cm-ltgala23-2308-025.jpg
31/33
Briana Duffield with Nala  (jon clark)
cm-ltgala23-2308-024.jpg
32/33
Dustin and Mandi Taylor  (jon clark)
cm-ltgala23-2308-006.jpg
33/33
Aaron Neely with Liberty  (jon clark)
Rancho Santa Fe Review
Shelter to Soldier, a San Diego nonprofit organization that adopts dogs from local shelters and rescue organizations and trains them to become psychiatric service dogs for post-9/11 veterans suffering from post-traumatic stress, traumatic brain injury, and military sexual trauma, held its 11th Annual “Be the Light Gala” on Aug. 18 at L’Auberge Del Mar.

Presented by Subaru, USA, Shelter to Soldier’s largest annual fundraiser raises critical funds to support its programs that serve military, veterans, and homeless dogs in need of a forever home and life of purpose.

The event featured musical entertainment by Lady Rebecca Jade, small bites, libations, a three-course dinner overlooking the Pacific Ocean, swag bags, a silent and live auction, and memorable moments with veteran recipients and the Shelter to Soldier staff.

For more information, visit sheltertosoldier.org.

Photos by Jon Clark

