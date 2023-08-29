Photo Galleries

North Coast Rep event celebrates Artist Director David Ellenstein’s 20th anniversary

Honoree David Ellenstein (NCRT artistic director) with wife Denise Young and sons Will and James Ellenstein, NCRT board president Marc Tayer, NCRT managing director Bill Kerlin  (Vincent Andrunas)
Marti and Adam Rosenberg, Hannah Step, Bobbie Ball, Marilyn Tedesco (NCRT board VP)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Arthur and Anni Lipper, Sanwa Levsey, Harv Kauffman  (Vincent Andrunas)
Monique Kunewalder, Karen Wilder, Trudy Synodis, Janet Caulk, Gaby Holley  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sandra Whitson, Richard and Stella Dreyfuss, Eric Cohen, Bobbie Ball  (Vincent Andrunas)
James Thomas Snyder, Haley Dunning, Susan and Richard Ulevitch  (Vincent Andrunas)
Regina Kurtz, Cathy Golden, Marisa Kikis (NCRT special events/donor relations manager), Jeanette Stevens  (Vincent Andrunas)
Geoffrey Geissinger, Haley Dunning, Hilary Dunning, Richard Baird, Andrew Barnicle, Gideon Rappaport  (Vincent Andrunas)
Kari Lefferts, Barbara Robertson, Mark Christopher Lawrence (host/emcee), Jessica Lee  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jason Maddy, John Herzog, Marty Burnett (NCRT resident designer), Michael Podd (NCRT sales manager)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Chuck Schmitt, Marsha Janger, Judy and Allen Moffson, Berit and Tom Durler (she’s NCRT board treasurer)  (Vincent Andrunas)
David Ellenstein and Denise Young (he’s NCRT artistic director; she’s NCRT development director), Laura Applegate (event co-chair), Sarah and Richard King (she’s event co-chair)  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sarah King (co-chair of upcoming NCRT gala), Holly Smith-Jones (host), Marc Tayer (NCRT board president), Denise Young and David Ellenstein (he’s NCRT artistic director)  (Vincent Andrunas)
North Coast Repertory Theatre held an event Aug. 27 honoring David Ellenstein’s remarkable 20-year journey as its artistic director. The celebration featured host Mark Christopher Lawrence, accompanist David McBean, and special musical performances by some of North Coast Rep’s favorite performers chronicling Ellenstein’s time at North Coast Rep, as well as “heartfelt speeches and touching videos intertwined with the entertainment, providing an intimate glimpse into the incredible journey that has led to this momentous milestone,” according to a news release. Visit northcoastrep.org.

Photos by Vincent Andrunas

