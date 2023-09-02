Photo Galleries

Luau & Legends of Surfing Invitational brings a wave of support for cancer research

Event co-chairs Dr. John Dobak and Jay Hagan and co-founders John Otterson and Sam Armstrong attend the Luau & Legends of Surfing Invitational at the Scripps Seaside Forum in La Jolla to benefit UC San Diego’s Moores Cancer Center.  (Vincent Andrunas)
The Nashville Yacht Club Band plays at the Luau & Legends of Surfing sponsor party Aug. 26.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Shaun Tomson, IPS men’s world surfing champion in 1977; Tom Carroll, ASP men’s world surfing champion in 1983-84; Molly Bowman-Styles; Shawn Styles and Peter “PT” Townend, the first IPS men’s world surfing champion in 1976  (Vincent Andrunas)
UC San Diego Health Chief Executive Patty Maysent, 2023 Rell Sunn Award recipient Dr. John Reed, Muffy Walker and Moores Cancer Center Director Dr. Joseph Califano  (Vincent Andrunas)
Clint Bell auctions an original painting at the Luau & Legends of Surfing sponsor party.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Charlie and Jessica McDermott and Ashley and Todd Harris  (Vincent Andrunas)
Autumn Kelly, Babe and Romeo Valero and Kainoa Mateo of Motu Nehenehe Polynesian Dancers  (Vincent Andrunas)
Nancy Borrelli, Veronique Llosa, Ignacio “Nacho” Felix-Cota and Tracy Hagan  (Vincent Andrunas)
Luau guests take in the onstage program.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Gregory Harrison, Steve Walden, Hank Warner, Carl and Denise Ekstrom and John Wilkerson  (Vincent Andrunas)
Glenn Feid, Amy Vavrunek, Robert Stromberg and Tom Carroll, the ASP men’s world surfing champion in 1983-84  (Vincent Andrunas)
Souvenir reproductions of artist Rick Reitveld’s event program cover feature signatures by notables of surfing.  (Vincent Andrunas)
Sandy Ordille, Lisa Tomb, Candy Woodward, Reka Domokos and Lynne Boyer  (Vincent Andrunas)
Adam Marley, Hayley Radosevich-Nelson and Dr. John Carethers, UC San Diego vice chancellor for health sciences  (Vincent Andrunas)
Mark Garcia, Dr. Kathryn Gold, Beth Califano, Moores Cancer Center Director Dr. Joseph Califano and Dr. Ayad Hamdan  (Vincent Andrunas)
Jesse Nodora, Elena Martinez, UC San Diego Chancellor Pradeep Khosla, Sara Khalessi and Dr. Alexander Khalessi  (Vincent Andrunas)
Shaun Tomson, IPS men’s world surfing champion in 1977; Gregory Harrison; Benny Metzger; Tracy Tomson and Lindsay Metzger  (Vincent Andrunas)
Barbara Parker, Moores Cancer Center board Chairwoman Lynn Gordon, Dr. Ayad Hamdan, Rachel Hunsinger and Pilar Cullen  (Vincent Andrunas)

La Jolla Light
La Jolla’s Luau & Legends of Surfing Invitational marked its 30th year Aug. 26-27 with a sponsor party and its annual get-together of surf luminaries and representatives of local research institutions for surfing and a luau.

The sponsor party kicked off the festivities Aug. 26 at the Scripps Seaside Forum at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

The Surfing Invitational and luau followed the next day at Scripps Pier beach and the Seaside Forum.

Money raised will benefit UCSD’s Moores Cancer Center. The event has generated more than $10 million for cancer research in its history.

The Rell Sunn Award, given to those who have made significant contributions in the fight against cancer, went to Dr. John Reed, executive vice president of pharmaceuticals and research and development for Johnson & Johnson.

— La Jolla Light staff

