Luau & Legends of Surfing Invitational brings a wave of support for cancer research

La Jolla’s Luau & Legends of Surfing Invitational marked its 30th year Aug. 26-27 with a sponsor party and its annual get-together of surf luminaries and representatives of local research institutions for surfing and a luau.

The sponsor party kicked off the festivities Aug. 26 at the Scripps Seaside Forum at UC San Diego’s Scripps Institution of Oceanography.

The Surfing Invitational and luau followed the next day at Scripps Pier beach and the Seaside Forum.

Money raised will benefit UCSD’s Moores Cancer Center. The event has generated more than $10 million for cancer research in its history.

The Rell Sunn Award, given to those who have made significant contributions in the fight against cancer, went to Dr. John Reed, executive vice president of pharmaceuticals and research and development for Johnson & Johnson.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆