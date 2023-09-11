Photos: 18th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon in Del Mar

The world’s top surfing dogs took to the water in individual and freestyle peeps and pups divisions in the 18th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon. The event, which benefits the Helen Woodward Animal Center, was held at Del Mar Dog Beach on Sunday.

Steve Drottar and his labrador retriever Rippin’ Rosie surf in the in the 18th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon which benefits the Helen Woodward Animal Center. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Willow heads out to surf in the Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Rusty heads out to surf in the Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon in Del Mar. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Dogs head out to surf in the 18th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon which benefits the Helen Woodward Animal Center at Del Mar Dog Beach. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Kentucky Gallahue and his dog Derby sport matching mohawks and glasses before surfing. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Maddie Stanton and River surf in the 18th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Guinness, an english bulldog, surfs in the large dog division at the Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Participates head out to surf in the 18th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon which benefits the Helen Woodward Animal Center at Del Mar Dog Beach on Sunday. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Ryan Rustan and Sugar surf in the peeps and pups division. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)