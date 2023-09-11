Photos: 18th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon in Del Mar

(K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)
The world’s top surfing dogs took to the water in individual and freestyle peeps and pups divisions in the 18th annual Surf Dog Surf-A-Thon. The event, which benefits the Helen Woodward Animal Center, was held at Del Mar Dog Beach on Sunday.
