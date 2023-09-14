Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito holds successful 2023 Youth of the Year Celebration

Larry Scott and Marineke Vandervort, CEO of the Boys and Girls Clubs of San Dieguito (Photos by Alejandra McCraken)

Youth of the Year winner and contestants (l-r): Daylin Heredia, winner of the 2023 Boys and Girls Club Youth of the Year honor; Reese Silcox, Isabella Slack, Gott Gonzalez, Ari Sit, Revere Schmidt, Ran Kavipurapu (Photos by Alejandra McCraken)

The Boys & Girls Clubs (BGC) of San Dieguito’s 2023 Youth of the Year Celebration, “The Greatest Show on Turf” at the Del Mar Racetrack, was a great success.

Besides serving as the organization’s signature fundraiser, the recent event acknowledges teens ages 14-18 for their achievements in leadership, service and academic excellence, and exemplifies the critical impact that Boys & Girls Clubs have on the lives of young people.

Thanks to the support and resources from countless volunteers, local businesses, community leaders, and BGC staff, the event boasted an array of circus-themed activities, silent and live auction items, live entertainment by Steal Dawn, and, of course, a trackside view of the races. Net fundraising efforts resulted in an impressive $145,000.

This year’s Overall Youth of the Year was awarded to 14-year-old Griset (Encinitas) Clubhouse nominee Daylin Heredia. Sponsored by Arlene Inch, Daylin currently serves as president of the Keystone Club in Encinitas which focuses on leadership and community service. Thanks to Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito Foundation, Daylin was awarded a $1,000 educational scholarship in honor of her achievement. Daylin will go on to represent Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito in the BGC countywide competition and potentially the state, regional and national competition sponsored by BGC of America.