Food lovers flocked to the Rotary Club of Del Mar’s 19th Annual Sunset Soirée Gala and Auction held Sept. 12 on the ocean-view deck of the Del Mar Plaza. The event featured delicious cuisine and drinks from the area’s finest restaurants and wineries, live music from LP’s Classic Rock Band, and auctions and raffles. This event is a celebration of the club’s achievements and aspirations in the community, and a fundraiser for its local and global causes.

Photos by Jon Clark

