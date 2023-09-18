19th Annual Sunset Soirée Gala and Auction
1/32
Jennifer McDowell, Kim and Evan Kleber
2/32
Del Mar Mayor Tracy Martinez and Alan Wittgrove
3/32
Katie Power, Maile Gaarder, Mike Emerson
4/32
Cynthia and Dan Kronemyer
5/32
The LP Classic Rock Band provided musical entertainment
6/32
Sal Ercolano, Al Dorvinen
7/32
Bob Fuchs, Linda Strangman
8/32
Dawn Cox, John Vorgeas
9/32
Jan Grossnickle, Clay and Esther Sheffrey
10/32
The LP Classic Rock Band provided musical entertainment
11/32
Kit Leeger, Mary and Bill Rawlings
12/32
Silent auction items (jon clark)
13/32
Sal Ercolano, Al Dorvinen
14/32
Candace Baranowski, Sarah Wynn, John Baranowski (jon clark)
15/32
Karl and Suzy Wagner (jon clark)
16/32
Loreilei Nielsen, Kathy Quillan
17/32
Marcel and Nusha Bonee (jon clark)
18/32
Karin Davies, Patti Kurtz (jon clark)
19/32
Janice and Matt Kurth (DM Rotary President)
20/32
Susie Coordt, Dee House
21/32
Karin Davies, Patti Kurtz
22/32
Pat and Jenny Caughey
23/32
Aron and Max Schwartz from Ranch 45 (jon clark)
24/32
Dianne Johnson, Emi Bullari, Ken Ravazzolo (jon clark)
25/32
Del Mar Rotary 19th Annual Sunset Soiree Gala and Auction
26/32
Mark Barry, Gary Voss (jon clark)
27/32
Jennifer and Steve McDowell, Del Mar Mayor Tracy Martinez
28/32
Barbara and Dean Goetz, Greg Day (Rotary Asst Governor), Paula Shaw, Sherry Yardley (jon clark)
29/32
Clay Sheffrey, Christine Evans, Manuela Bump (jon clark)
30/32
Susie Coordt, Dee House, Sharon Schendel
31/32
Linda Graham, Kathy Quillan, Blake Johnson, Val Myers
32/32
Barbara and Dean Goetz, Greg Day (Rotary Asst Governor), Paula Shaw, Sherry Yardley
Share
Food lovers flocked to the Rotary Club of Del Mar’s 19th Annual Sunset Soirée Gala and Auction held Sept. 12 on the ocean-view deck of the Del Mar Plaza. The event featured delicious cuisine and drinks from the area’s finest restaurants and wineries, live music from LP’s Classic Rock Band, and auctions and raffles. This event is a celebration of the club’s achievements and aspirations in the community, and a fundraiser for its local and global causes.
Photos by Jon Clark
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox
Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday for free.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.