19th Annual Sunset Soirée Gala and Auction

Jennifer McDowell, Kim and Evan Kleber 
Del Mar Mayor Tracy Martinez and Alan Wittgrove 
Katie Power, Maile Gaarder, Mike Emerson 
Cynthia and Dan Kronemyer 
The LP Classic Rock Band provided musical entertainment 
Sal Ercolano, Al Dorvinen 
Bob Fuchs, Linda Strangman 
Dawn Cox, John Vorgeas 
Jan Grossnickle, Clay and Esther Sheffrey 
The LP Classic Rock Band provided musical entertainment 
Kit Leeger, Mary and Bill Rawlings 
Silent auction items  (jon clark)
Candace Baranowski, Sarah Wynn, John Baranowski  (jon clark)
Karl and Suzy Wagner  (jon clark)
Loreilei Nielsen, Kathy Quillan 
Marcel and Nusha Bonee  (jon clark)
Karin Davies, Patti Kurtz  (jon clark)
Janice and Matt Kurth (DM Rotary President) 
Susie Coordt, Dee House 
Karin Davies, Patti Kurtz 
Pat and Jenny Caughey 
Aron and Max Schwartz from Ranch 45  (jon clark)
Dianne Johnson, Emi Bullari, Ken Ravazzolo  (jon clark)
Del Mar Rotary 19th Annual Sunset Soiree Gala and Auction 
Mark Barry, Gary Voss  (jon clark)
Jennifer and Steve McDowell, Del Mar Mayor Tracy Martinez 
Barbara and Dean Goetz, Greg Day (Rotary Asst Governor), Paula Shaw, Sherry Yardley  (jon clark)
Clay Sheffrey, Christine Evans, Manuela Bump  (jon clark)
Susie Coordt, Dee House, Sharon Schendel 
Linda Graham, Kathy Quillan, Blake Johnson, Val Myers 
Barbara and Dean Goetz, Greg Day (Rotary Asst Governor), Paula Shaw, Sherry Yardley 
Food lovers flocked to the Rotary Club of Del Mar’s 19th Annual Sunset Soirée Gala and Auction held Sept. 12 on the ocean-view deck of the Del Mar Plaza. The event featured delicious cuisine and drinks from the area’s finest restaurants and wineries, live music from LP’s Classic Rock Band, and auctions and raffles. This event is a celebration of the club’s achievements and aspirations in the community, and a fundraiser for its local and global causes.

Photos by Jon Clark

