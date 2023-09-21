The 15th Annual Operation Game On Golf Classic was held Sept. 11 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. In addition to the golf tournament, the event featured special performances, surprise guests, an Opening Ceremony, Presentation of Colors, the National Anthem, TAPS tribute by Buglers Across America, a dinner/awards banquet and more.

Operation Game On helps rebuild the lives of combat-injured troops and families through the game of golf. Visit operationgameon.org for more information.

Photos by Jon Clark