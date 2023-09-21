Photo Galleries

15th Annual Operation Game On Golf Classic

cm-opgmon23-2309-031.jpg
1/43
2023 Operation Game On participants  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-043.jpg
2/43
Bugler Ory Zanni 
cm-opgmon23-2309-041.jpg
3/43
San Diego Fire Department flyover 
cm-opgmon23-2309-009.jpg
4/43
Oliver Arado, Andres Aguilar  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-026.jpg
5/43
Georgina Mueller, Manny Gonzalez  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-038.jpg
6/43
Jay Norton on the putting green 
cm-opgmon23-2309-021.jpg
7/43
Mark Demascole, John Hickman  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-040.jpg
8/43
Steve Michaels sings the National Anthem 
cm-opgmon23-2309-029.jpg
9/43
Steve Michaels sings the National Anthem  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-016.jpg
10/43
Bob Vigil, Chris Hartnell, Stan Sgambelluri  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-011.jpg
11/43
Glenn Dietz, Cathy Miller  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-012.jpg
12/43
Pat Perez, Mark Demascole  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-025.jpg
13/43
Operation Game On 2023  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-034.jpg
14/43
David Mendoza, Geoffrey Quevedo  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-007.jpg
15/43
Jim Boone, Joe Wagstaff  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-033.jpg
16/43
Mary Murray, Christina Ricci  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-028.jpg
17/43
Bugler Gregory Kaput with the Marine Corps Color Guard  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-005.jpg
18/43
Mark Illanas, Ted Bair  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-010.jpg
19/43
Glenn Dietz, Cathy Miller  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-020.jpg
20/43
Gregory Kaput, Tony Perez, Ory Zanni  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-022.jpg
21/43
Pat Perez, Coach JB, Casey Kirkman, Greg Dobbs  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-032.jpg
22/43
Sue Perez, Bruce McCarty  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-037.jpg
23/43
Tim Hill on the putting green 
cm-opgmon23-2309-003.jpg
24/43
John Hickman, Suzanne Sambazis  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-015.jpg
25/43
Juan Lovato, Jacob Williams, Bryan Taylor  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-036.jpg
26/43
Marine Color Guard: Brandon Allbrooks, Martin Gonzalez, Juan Lopez, Dejamar Binns 
cm-opgmon23-2309-008.jpg
27/43
Ignacio Santos, Chuck Penate  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-030.jpg
28/43
Steve Michaels sings the National Anthem  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-002.jpg
29/43
Mark Demascole, Tony Perez, Sue Perez, Pat Perez  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-027.jpg
30/43
Founder Tony Perez (left) makes opening remarks  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-013.jpg
31/43
Marco Correa, Lloyd Smyth, Jay Norton, Adrian Beard  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-014.jpg
32/43
Betty Blair, Mark O’Loughlin  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-023.jpg
33/43
Tim Hill, Jay Norton, Lloyd Smyth  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-019.jpg
34/43
Cars on display from BMW Carlsbad  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-006.jpg
35/43
Casey Kirkman, Greg Dobbs  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-035.jpg
36/43
List of partners for 2023 Operation Game On  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-039.jpg
37/43
Founder Tony Perez makes opening remarks 
cm-opgmon23-2309-001.jpg
38/43
Mark Demascole, Tony Perez, Sue Perez, Pat Perez  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-004.jpg
39/43
Leo Uzcategui, Bryan Taylor, Jacob Williams, George Sousa, Juan Lovato  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-042.jpg
40/43
Bugler Gregory Kaput performs with the Marine Corps color guard presentation 
cm-opgmon23-2309-018.jpg
41/43
Marine Color Guard: Brandon Allbrooks, Martin Gonzalez, Juan Lopez, Dejamar Binns  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-024.jpg
42/43
Robyn Matthews, Andrea Kao, Adriene Cipparone, Corey Roche, Justine Broberg  (jon clark)
cm-opgmon23-2309-017.jpg
43/43
Thomas Woods, Jason Phillips, Matt D’Amico, Thomas Kiff, Chris Reed, Steve Michaels  (jon clark)
The 15th Annual Operation Game On Golf Classic was held Sept. 11 at the Fairbanks Ranch Country Club. In addition to the golf tournament, the event featured special performances, surprise guests, an Opening Ceremony, Presentation of Colors, the National Anthem, TAPS tribute by Buglers Across America, a dinner/awards banquet and more.

Operation Game On helps rebuild the lives of combat-injured troops and families through the game of golf. Visit operationgameon.org for more information.

Photos by Jon Clark

