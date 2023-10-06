Whispering Angel Celebrity Pickleball Tournament helps raise funds for Feeding San Diego

Steve and Jennifer Dawson, owners of the Bobby Riggs Racket and Paddle Club, where the event was held. (Tom Catlin)

Picklers united for a cause at the first annual Whispering Angel Celebrity Pickleball Tournament hosted by Drew Brees Sept. 8 to benefit Feeding San Diego. The event was held at Bobby Riggs Racket & Paddle Club in Encinitas.

Local celebrities, including Brees, took to the courts to raise money for the county’s leading hunger-relief organization as part of the inaugural Del Mar Wine + Food Festival. Joining Brees was pro surfer Rob Machado and former NFL player Golden Tate, plus local news personalities Heather Lake and Kacey McKinnon. Guests sipped rose all day thanks to sponsor Whispering Angel, and snacked on bites from Dang Brother Pizza, Temaki Bar, and Sweetgreen.

The event culminated with a performance from Pillbox Patti on the Wonderbus, a double decker bus that serves as a stage. All in, $25,000 was raised for Feeding San Diego, the charity partner of the Del Mar Wine + Food Festival.