Del Mar Community Connections holds 2023 Annual Benefit Gala
1/19
Board member/Visionary Donor Judd Halenza, Dave Halpern, Marc Schuckit, President Bob Gans (Robert_McKenzie)
2/19
Del Mar Community Connections board members - Standing: Judy Schuckit, Tanya Young, Phyllis Mirsky, Al Sweedler. Seated: Katie Militello, President Bob Gans, Secretary Tema Halpern, Judd Halenza (Robert_McKenzie)
3/19
Jeff Barnouw, Rose Ann Sharp, Barbara Stegman (seated), Ann Ray, Maryka Hoover (Robert_McKenzie)
4/19
Del Mar Foundation President Hylton Lonstein, Del Mar Foundation Past President Betty Wheeler, Fran & Nick Frost (Robert_McKenzie)
5/19
Board member Al Sweedler, Carol Kerridge, Del Mar Mayor Tracy Martinez and Alan Wittgrove (Robert_McKenzie)
6/19
Marc and Judy Schuckit (Robert_McKenzie)
7/19
Carol Mason and Debbie Hecht (Robert_McKenzie)
8/19
Randee and Glenn Warren (Robert_McKenzie)
9/19
Harriet Wadia and Mark Wadia (Robert_McKenzie)
10/19
Jackie and Tom Bruskotter (Robert_McKenzie)
11/19
Visionary Donor Rosanne Holliday, Nate McCay, Maryka Hoover (Robert_McKenzie)
12/19
Vasanthi and Arkal Shenoy (Robert_McKenzie)
13/19
Ann Feeney and Don Mosier (Robert_McKenzie)
14/19
DMCC members and guests (Robert_McKenzie)
15/19
DMCC Past President Tom McGreal and Claire McGreal (Robert_McKenzie)
16/19
Secretary Tema Halpern, DMCC Founder Penny Abell, Board member Judy Schuckit, Board member Phyllis Mirsky (Robert_McKenzie)
17/19
DMCC President Bob Gans and Melissa Gans (Robert_McKenzie)
18/19
Buck Abell and DMCC founding member Penny Abell (Robert_McKenzie)
19/19
Jeff Barnouw, DMCC founding member Mary Ann Emerson, DMCC Board Development Chair Mary Walshok, Bud Emerson (Robert_McKenzie)
Del Mar Community Connections held its 23rd Annual Benefit Gala Oct. 7 at the Del Mar Civic Center with a Mardi-Gras theme.
The benefit raises money to fund programs and services that will help older adults to age independently at home. For more information on Del Mar Community Connections, visit www.dmcc.cc
