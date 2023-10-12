San Diego Automotive Museum cowboys up for ‘Party in the Park’

Bob and Ann Dynes and Drs. Tatiana Kisseleva and David Brenner (Vincent Andrunas)

Mike and Steph Trousdale, Meghan and Randy Alldredge, Austin and Courtney Bittle (Vincent Andrunas)

Doug and Geniya Manchester, Dorothea Laub, Jim Berg. Laub and Doug Manchester received the Titan of Philanthropy Award. (Vincent Andrunas)

Alan and Olivia Peltier and April and Stephen Cashman (Vincent Andrunas)

Event co-chair Reena Horowitz, Chris and Lisa Peterson, San Diego Automotive Museum Chief Executive Lenny Leszczynski, Falon Leszczynski and event co-chairs Arlene Esgate and Jill Berg attend the museum’s “The Party in the Park ... Full Throttle” on Sept. 30. (Vincent Andrunas)

The San Diego Automotive Museum went wild, wild West (with rhinestones) for “The Party in the Park ... Full Throttle” on Sept. 30 at Balboa Park.

The $600 ticket to support the museum and its vocational education program included dinner, signature drinks, a silent auction, music by Shane Smith and the Saints, line dancing and new exhibits featuring classic and exotic cars.

— La Jolla Light staff ◆