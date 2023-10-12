San Diego Automotive Museum cowboys up for ‘Party in the Park’
Event co-chair Reena Horowitz, Chris and Lisa Peterson, San Diego Automotive Museum Chief Executive Lenny Leszczynski, Falon Leszczynski and event co-chairs Arlene Esgate and Jill Berg attend the museum’s “The Party in the Park ... Full Throttle” on Sept. 30. (Vincent Andrunas)
Alan and Olivia Peltier and April and Stephen Cashman (Vincent Andrunas)
Silent-auction items are ready for bids. (Vincent Andrunas)
Tegan Loving, Kate Richardson (2023 Miss Bulls Only Rodeo Queen), Kaety Kotterman (Miss Rodeo Lakeside), Jordan Smith (Junior Miss Rodeo Lakeside), Megan Nicotera (Vincent Andrunas)
Doug and Geniya Manchester, Dorothea Laub, Jim Berg. Laub and Doug Manchester received the Titan of Philanthropy Award. (Vincent Andrunas)
John Vance, Christy Billings, Joyce Gattas, Jay Jeffcoat (Vincent Andrunas)
Mike and Steph Trousdale, Meghan and Randy Alldredge, Austin and Courtney Bittle (Vincent Andrunas)
Chris and Vicki Eddy, Bonnie Wright, Lynne and Dr. Steve Wheeler (Vincent Andrunas)
Fred and Roxi Link, Dee Ammon, Kathryn and Don Vaughn (Vincent Andrunas)
Joe and Paula Pifer, Celia and Bob Schlotter (Vincent Andrunas)
Brent and Cristina Wilsey, Joyce Glazer, Joye Blount and Jessie Knight Jr. (Vincent Andrunas)
Bill and Clarice Perkins, Mary Agnes Hamilton, Stephen Hamilton, Renee Packer (Vincent Andrunas)
Bob and Ann Dynes and Drs. Tatiana Kisseleva and David Brenner (Vincent Andrunas)
Tonya Mantooth, Steven and Maria Smith, Laura Applegate, Liese Cornwell (Vincent Andrunas)
Peter and Judy Corrente, Laurnie and Tom Durisoe, Carol Uribe, Fern Murphy (Vincent Andrunas)
Steve and Lynne Doyle, Michaela and Jon Romero (Vincent Andrunas)
Michelle Parker, Mary Powell-Penrith, Kristi Pieper, David Mulvaney, Micki Olin, Dr. Reid Abrams (Vincent Andrunas)
The San Diego Automotive Museum went wild, wild West (with rhinestones) for “The Party in the Park ... Full Throttle” on Sept. 30 at Balboa Park.
The $600 ticket to support the museum and its vocational education program included dinner, signature drinks, a silent auction, music by Shane Smith and the Saints, line dancing and new exhibits featuring classic and exotic cars.
— La Jolla Light staff ◆
