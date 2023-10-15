Photo Galleries

Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary presents ‘3rd Annual Baja Style LobsterFest’

cm-dmsb101423-12.jpg
1/10
Friends enjoying the Lobsterfest  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-dmsb101423-11.jpg
2/10
Jim and JoAnn Stricklin, Mary and Paul Butler, Sheila and John Daily  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-dmsb101423-14.jpg
3/10
Representing Just In Time for Foster Youth - Joss Carbonell, Samantha Harmer, Caitlin Radigan  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-dmsb101423-01.jpg
4/10
Past President Susan Hennenfent, Charlotte Jones, Molly Fleming, Event Chair/Past President Vicky Mallett  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-dmsb101423-04.jpg
5/10
Stan and Anne Corker, District Governor Don Fipps, Donna Fipps  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-dmsb101423-02.jpg
6/10
Judy Francis, Mats Lindstrom, Annette Noga, Kathy and Tony Hutchinson  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-dmsb101423-10.jpg
7/10
Marshall Verano, Stacey Halboth, Art Dioli, Dorri Hawkes, Harold (aka Gunner) Ward  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-dmsb101423-08.jpg
8/10
District Governor Nominee Luis Carranza, Past District Governor Steve Weitzen, Paula Shaw and Greg Day  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-dmsb101423-09.jpg
9/10
Joe Kuhn, Charles Foster, Bill Sutton, Art Dioli, Nicole Mione-Green  (Robert_McKenzie)
cm-dmsb101423-03.jpg
10/10
Standing: Anne Martenson, Lew Williamson, Steve and Wendy Tait, Marc Osterlag. Seated: Marsha Osterlag, Pete Martenson, Sue Williamson  (Robert_McKenzie)
Share

Community members gathered Oct. 14 for the Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary’s “3rd Annual Baja Style LobsterFest” held in the beautiful courtyard of the Del Mar Hilton. The event featured live music, auction items, local craft beer from Viewpoint Brewing Company, and a tequila tasting for VIP sponsors from the Solento Tequila company.
The highlight of the evening was the Baja-style lobster dinner created by Hilton Chef Ricardo Gutierrez, a Baja native.

The event is DMSB Rotary’s major fundraiser where all proceeds go to help the club’s major beneficiaries Just in Time for Foster Youth and Casa de Amistad, as well as other worthwhile organizations. They have raised over $850,000 since their formation in 1992 supporting underserved youth, the military, anti-human trafficking programs, and other community and international humanitarian projects. Visit www.dmsbrotary.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

Photo Galleries

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement