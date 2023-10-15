Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary presents ‘3rd Annual Baja Style LobsterFest’

Community members gathered Oct. 14 for the Del Mar-Solana Beach Rotary’s “3rd Annual Baja Style LobsterFest” held in the beautiful courtyard of the Del Mar Hilton. The event featured live music, auction items, local craft beer from Viewpoint Brewing Company, and a tequila tasting for VIP sponsors from the Solento Tequila company.

The highlight of the evening was the Baja-style lobster dinner created by Hilton Chef Ricardo Gutierrez, a Baja native.

The event is DMSB Rotary’s major fundraiser where all proceeds go to help the club’s major beneficiaries Just in Time for Foster Youth and Casa de Amistad, as well as other worthwhile organizations. They have raised over $850,000 since their formation in 1992 supporting underserved youth, the military, anti-human trafficking programs, and other community and international humanitarian projects. Visit www.dmsbrotary.com.

Photos by Robert McKenzie

