San Diego Humane Society’s ‘Fur Ball’ raises $1.5 million

Dagmar Midcap, Eric Zwisler (with Bernie), San Diego Humane Society board Chairwoman Tori Zwisler, event honorees Elena Salsitz and Ken Cohen, Humane Society President and Chief Executive Gary Weitzman and Randy Lowenstein gather at the Humane Society’s “Fur Ball” on Oct. 7. (Vincent Andrunas)

Bill Johnson, David and Emily Rex, Christy Billings, John Vance and Joe and Barbara Savaglio attend the “Fur Ball” with their four-legged friends. (Vincent Andrunas)

The San Diego Humane Society presented its 37th “Fur Ball” at the Humane Society headquarters in San Diego on Oct. 7.

The event, which this year had a French Riviera theme, invites guests to bring their pets and is an annual favorite among many La Jollans. It raised nearly $1.5 million to support the Humane Society’s programs and services, including pet adoption, behavior training, spaying and neutering, pet vaccinations and ID microchipping, and youth projects.

About two dozen people protested outside the gala after questions arose about the whereabouts of hundreds of rabbits, guinea pigs, rats and hamsters the Humane Society transferred to the Humane Society of Southern Arizona in Tucson this summer to alleviate pressure on local shelters. It turned out the animals ultimately ended up in the hands of two brothers, one of whom is known to sell small animals as live food for snakes.

However, the Tucson organization’s board of directors said last month that it had been in communication with the private group and been told the animals were placed in adoptive homes. The board said it “has no evidence indicating any animal was harmed.”

But the San Diego Humane Society and the Humane Society of Southern Arizona have pledged to work together to investigate the matter.

