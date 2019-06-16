7th grader Gabriel Benitez partners with his school to ‘Build a Miracle’

Notre Dame Academy held a powerful assembly during their last week of school honoring four champions for families in need. Chris and Julianne North, founders of Build A Miracle, (BAM), spoke about the goal of bringing together volunteers to build houses in Mexico for families who are homeless. Chris and Julianne presented NDA alumna Daniella Benitez with The President’s Volunteer Service Award for her BAM volunteer hours over the years.

Daniella’s younger brother, NDA student Gabriel Benitez, is holding the torch strong for service by also being involved as a BAM volunteer.

He is partnering with NDA for NDA’s second BAM campaign, with the goal of inspiring students to raise the $16,000 needed to take a family from living in a shack to living in a fully-furnished home with running water, electricity, bedroom, a bathroom, a kitchen, and an actual roof over their heads through Build a Miracle. They kicked this campaign off with the sale of “red noses” to help build awareness for this worthy cause during the last week, and hope that the students and their families will continue to fundraise over the summer and through the end of this year, with the deadline of Dec. 31, to turn in the raised money and change a family’s life forever by going down to Tijuana, Mexico and building them a home in the spring of 2020. Tax deductible donations can be made at godfundme/givebackgabe. Visit buildamiracle.net

