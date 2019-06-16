Casa de Amistad holds Future Leaders Scholarship celebration

Casa de Amistad is a nonprofit tutoring and mentoring program for underserved students in preschool through 12th grade in the north coastal area of San Diego. Casa de Amistad serves over 250 students on a weekly basis. Through academic tutoring, character development, and mentoring, Casa de Amistad’s mission is to help prepare the current generation of students to become future leaders.

On June 6, Casa de Amistad dedicated a night to celebrate the achievements of the next generation of future leaders - Casa de Amistad’s Class of 2019. Casa de Amistad was able to award approximately $80,000 in scholarships to 11 graduating seniors and 10 alumni who received recognition for their academic talents, personal pursuits, and the leadership demonstrated throughout their community.

Casa de Amistad is now in its fourth year of hosting this celebration, known as the Future Leaders Scholarship Celebration. Four years ago, Casa de Amistad received a gift from a generous donor to establish a scholarship fund for graduates of the program pursuing post-secondary education. This scholarship is named the Future Leaders Scholarship.

This year, Casa de Amistad and the Future Leaders Scholarship Committee awarded scholarships to 11 graduating seniors who will be attending colleges and universities, including Mira Costa College, Grossmont College, University of San Diego, California State University, San Marcos, California State University, Fullerton, and UC Merced. One-hundred percent of Casa de Amistad seniors enroll in post-secondary education. Previous scholarship recipients have remarked receiving the Future Leaders Scholarship enabled them to afford to live on campus their freshman year, purchase books for classes, avoid loans, and alleviated the need to work in order to finance their education.

In addition to financial scholarships, Casa de Amistad awards each Future Leaders Scholarship recipient a new, fully-equipped Apple Macbook Air.

