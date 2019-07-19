Carmel Valley Gold Award Girl Scouts step up to lead

Alina Ho, Makena Kronemyer, Elle McCue, Moriah Seymann, and Catherine Stone of Carmel Valley have earned the Girl Scout Gold Award. They were among 61 young women honored by Girl Scouts San Diego during a recent ceremony at the Hilton La Jolla Torrey Pines.

Achieving the award is the pinnacle of the Girl Scout leadership experience. To earn it, Girl Scouts change the world by creating sustainable solutions that address society’s greatest challenges.

Alina created the Youth Awareness Project to empower high school students to become catalysts of change for issues ranging from socioeconomic inequality to intersectionality. Alina started Girl Scouts as a Brownie and is a member of Girl Scout Troop 1000, led by her mother, Ha Tran. As a Girl Scout Cadette, she earned the Girl Scout Silver Award. In 2019, she participated in Girl Scouts San Diego Cool Women event as an Emerging Leader Girl Scout. The Torrey Pines High School senior is president of the school’s speech and debate club, captain of the congressional debate club, and president of the synthetic biology club. She is a Science Olympiad coach/regionalist, and plays the cello and bass. Alina plans to pursue studies in political science, global affairs, policy, and environmental law.

Makena’s Gold Award project addressed the issue of fresh water shortages. To help foster environmental stewardship in San Diego, she raised awareness of the need to correct improper farming methods, and the importance of buying organic foods. Makena also led a team of volunteers in rebuilding vandalized park benches at the Point Loma Native Plant Garden. She joined Girl Scouts as a Brownies in Girl Scout Troop 3048, led by Tara Nitahara. Makena earned the Girl Scout Silver Award as a Girl Scout Cadette and Bronze Award as a Junior. A member of the Canyon Crest Academy Class of 2019, she plans to study interactive media at Miami University in the fall.

Elle introduced astronomy to children in grades 3-6 by leading a class and hosting stargazing events at local libraries. She also secured a telescope to donate to her school, dedicating the gift in memory of the late Dr. Sally Ride. She completed an internship at UCSD’s Sally Ride Science Junior Academy, and has received NASA’s Advanced Space Academy’s “The Right Stuff” award, accolades from the Royal Academy of Dance, as well as President’s Silver and Gold Awards for volunteering. She has also served as president of the National Charity League Class of 2020 and of Body Aloud! Elle started Girl Scouts in kindergarten as a member of Troop 1475, led by Noreen Nepomuceno. A Canyon Crest Academy senior, she plans to study astrophysics, space science, and engineering in college. The future scientist hopes to one day explore Mars and other planets with NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory.

To earn her Gold Award, Moriah led a series of technology classes for senior citizens after discovering that many needed help learning to use their mobile devices. She held her free sessions, which included one-on-one tutoring opportunities, at the Balboa Park Senior Center. Seeing the value in the project, the center has decided to hire a group to continue offering the program. A member of Girl Scout Troop 1224, led by Kelly Wesseln. Moriah previously earned the Bronze and Silver Awards. She graduated from San Diego Jewish Academy in 2019 and will attend UC Davis this fall. She looks forward to pursuing a career in marketing.

Catherine led an after-school workshop for girls in grades K-3 focused on civil, electrical, and aerospace fields for her Gold Award project. Her activities included having participants design, test, and build structurally sound “bridges,” parallel and series circuits, and model planes. She further elevated awareness of STEM (science, technology, engineering, and math) career opportunities for girls through publicity and social media efforts. Catherine, who has earned the Bronze and Silver Awards, joined Girl Scouts in kindergarten as a member of Troop 1045, led by Darlanne Mulmat. She achieved a first dan black belt in Taekwondo. The Canyon Crest Academy alum is studying mechanical engineering at UC Riverside.

