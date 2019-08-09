Cushman Foundation awards $1.2 million in ‘Making a Difference for San Diego’ grants

For the second year, the Jewish Community Foundation has facilitated the Making A Difference for San Diego grant initiative on behalf of the Cushman Foundation, deploying $1.2 million in grants to 19 deserving organizations in San Diego County.

The Making a Difference for San Diego Grant Program was established in 2018 to provide grants up to $100,000 to at least 10 local organizations. Through the incredible generosity of the Cushman Foundation, $1.2 million was granted to 15 organizations. Committed to providing funding for much needed services to diverse communities and elevating or creating new programs that truly make a difference, the Cushman Foundation granted another $1.2 million in 2019.

Over 150 nonprofits submitted applications this year and the Cushman Foundation announced the 19 remarkable organizations selected as recipients of its 2019 grants: Eric Paredes Save a Life Foundation, Hannah’s House, Home Start, Interfaith Shelter Network, Just in Time for Foster Youth, Leap to Success, Musicians for Education, San Diego Dental Health Foundation, San Diego Police Officers Association, Sharp Healthcare Foundation, Tender Loving Canines Assistance Dogs, Urban Street Angels, VIP NeuroRehabilitation Center, and Workshops for Warriors.

The Cushman Foundation’s Making a Difference for San Diego Grant Program was established in partnership with the Jewish Community Foundation as they share the goals of respectful and responsive grantmaking, quality technical assistance, and support to strengthen the capacity and sustainability of nonprofit organizations. This granting relationship is designed to maintain the Cushman Foundation’s commitment to San Diego County while grounding the program in a foundation with local expertise and extensive grantmaking history.

The Cushman Foundation has been quietly supporting the San Diego community for 30 years. It is the philosophy of the Cushman Foundation to have a sense of social responsibility and to honor the communities in which they have conducted business. The Making a Difference for San Diego initiative is a commitment by the Cushman Foundation to give back to the city that has supported its family for seven generations.

The Jewish Community Foundation partners with individuals, families, and community organizations to help them achieve their philanthropic goals. During fiscal year 2017-2018, the Foundation awarded and facilitated $84 million in 6,900 grants to more than 1,800 Jewish and general organizations in San Diego, Israel, and around the world. Since its inception over 50 years ago, the Foundation has granted over $1.5 billion. Visit the Jewish Community Foundation at www.jcfsandiego.org or call 858-279-2740.

