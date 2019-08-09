MAXIMUS Foundation awards nonprofit Fresh Start Surgical Gifts $12,000 grant

MAXIMUS Foundation, the charitable arm of MAXIMUS, a leading operator of government health and human services programs throughout the nation and around the globe, recently awarded Fresh Start Surgical Gifts $12,000 to benefit the Fresh Start Surgical Gifts Medical Program. Fresh Start is a local nonprofit that provides free-of-cost reconstructive surgery and healthcare related services for kids with physical deformities.

The MAXIMUS Foundation is committed to supporting organizations and programs that promote personal growth and self-sufficiency through improved health, augmented child and family development and community development. The MAXIMUS Foundation provides financial support for nonprofit organizations and charities that share a commitment in helping disadvantaged populations and underserved communities.

“In the spirit of the mission and objectives of the MAXIMUS Foundation, Fresh Start Surgical Gifts has shown continued dedication to children and families so they may realize their full potential,” said MAXIMUS Foundation Chairman John Boyer. “We applaud the work they do for children in low-income and disadvantaged communities, and we look forward to seeing more of their continued success in the future.”

Fresh Start transforms the lives of disadvantaged infants, children and teens with physical deformities caused by birth, accidents, abuse or disease through the gift of reconstructive surgery and related healthcare services. Fresh Start also treats common conditions that cause low-self esteem among children, including but not limited to: scars or birthmarks, misshapen ears and Strabismus (crossed eyes). With the awarded grant from MAXIMUS Foundation, Fresh Start will be able to fund more reconstructive surgeries and provide medical care for families affected by physical deformities.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to help change the lives of children and families in need,” said Fresh Start CEO Shari Brasher. “Together with the MAXIMUS Foundation, we aim to reach more families and provide them with the proper medical care they deserve.”

For more information, visit www.MAXIMUS.com and www.FreshStart.org.

