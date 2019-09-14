Zephyr Foundation helps local youth through donation to Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito

Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito received a $50,000 donation from the Zephyr Foundation, the nonprofit arm of Zephyr Partners, to help support their programs and services for local youth. The Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito provides positive activities and enriching programs during after-school programs and summer camps, with no child turned away due to their families’ financial situation. In 2018, the Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito awarded over $620,000 in financial aid so that local youth could participate in their programs, a 57% increase over the previous two years. This donation from Zephyr helps the clubs’ mission of ‘no child turned away’ from their programs, with more families applying for financial assistance annually.

“We are excited to partner with Zephyr, a local business with roots in the community, as they join us in our mission to ensure that every youth in our community has a safe and fun place to go to after school. We look forward to growing our partnership with the Zephyr team as they help us build great futures for all local youth,” said Marineke Vandervort, CEO of Boys and Girls Clubs of San Dieguito.

As one of the largest clubs in the region, Boys & Girls Clubs of San Dieguito oversees seven clubhouses from Encinitas through Carmel Valley, with nearly 7,000 youth members. Through their partnerships and community programs, they impact over 13,000 local youth and their families. While program fees cover much of their general operations, donations from individual donors, private foundations, and corporate supporters are vital to keep the doors open for all local youth, as the local need for financial assistance grows.

