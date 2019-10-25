Youth Golf Alliance holds fundraising clinic for breast cancer

Youth Golf Alliance (YGA) hosted its second golf clinic at Del Mar Golf Center for aspiring youth golfers. On Oct. 13, YGA members gave one-on-one coaching to local kids and helped them improve their long game and putting. During the clinic, participants received instruction on the range and on the putting green. In each station, a YGA member would coach them and answer any questions they have about golf.

Youth Golf Alliance is a student-run organization that wants to expose the game of golf to juniors and hopes to achieve this through these clinics. Founded this past spring, YGA includes many varsity golf team members from local high schools, including Canyon Crest Academy, Torrey Pines High School, Carlsbad High School, Pacific Ridge School and Classical Academy High School.

Check presentation of collected donation to Susan G. Komen San Diego on National Breast Cancer Day. (Courtesy)

In this clinic, YGA members dressed in pink in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month and gave each participant a pink ribbon (provided by Susan G Komen foundation San Diego branch) as well. Not only does YGA hope to grow the sports of golf, but also aims to make an impact in the fight against breast cancer, which affects one in eight women during their lifetime. Within a week, they have raised $1,223 for Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation. Spencer Zhang, the president/founder of YGA, expresses his appreciation for the support in helping YGA achieve their fundraising goal.

Similar to the first and second clinic, YGA plans to hold more clinics in the future. YGA wishes to thank Megan Mahoney, executive director of SDJGA/IMG Academy Junior World, for prize donations. A special thanks to Del Mar Golf Center Managers Matt Clay and Christopher Lesson for their generous support in providing the facility and practice balls. Stay tuned for future events at youthgolfalliance.weebly.com and Instagram @youthgolfalliance