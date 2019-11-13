Carmel Valley resident publishes book to help seniors improve balance

A local physical therapist and Carmel Valley resident has released a book to help the growing aging population with one of the biggest challenges they face: balance.

“I started listening to the needs of my patients and started doing some research,” said Cesare, who had an office in Del Mar for three years, and has lived in Carmel Valley for three years.

His book, “Radiant Balance,” provides a 90-day program with physical and yoga therapies to improve balance, with the goal of preventing falls that can cause debilitating injuries as people get older.

“That’s the angle I tried to approach this with,” he said.

The growing population is leading to a greater ratio of older adults to working-age adults, according to the Census Bureau, leading to more efforts to better accommodate the needs of the aging population. The median age of the U.S. population is expected to increase from 38 today to 43 by 2060, according to Census data.

The state established a Department of Aging and San Diego County started an Aging & Independence Services division, among many other initiatives by all levels of government to address the needs of the aging population. One of the biggest issues is the risks they face from injuries if they fall, especially if they live alone.

According to the National Council on Aging, an older adult in the U.S. is treated in the emergency room every 11 seconds for a fall, and an older adult dies from a fall every 19 seconds. One in four Americans age 65 and older fall each year.

“I would say it’s one of the biggest problems of our time for aging adults,” said Cesare, who has been a physical therapist for 15 years.

Cesare said the book took about three years to complete, but he was determined to see it through. He’s in the process of launching online programs to make his teachings more accessible. Some of his other offerings include mantra and meditation, in-person mantra sound and energy healing sessions, and remote healing sessions.

For more information about Cesare’s practice and his book, available as a hardcopy or ebook, visit drgeocesare.com.