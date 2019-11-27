Shop consciously this holiday season at MeLD Boutique

MeLD Boutique owner Melanie Giokaris and business partner and mom Kim just celebrated their one-year anniversary in the Cedros Design District in Solana Beach. MeLD is a luxury consignment boutique located in the Cedros Collective building with selections of pre-loved, vintage and consigned designer fashions, all available for up to 80 percent off.

In her first year, Giokaris has also worked to try and infuse life into Cedros Avenue, hosting events such as night strolls with bands and bites at local businesses along the street. She hopes the community will come out to shop local on Small Business Saturday on Nov. 30—Cedros Collective is hosting a “Mingle and Jingle on Cedros Avenue” event from 3-7 p.m. with live music, food trucks, a Santa visit, a raffle and prizes.

Having her own store has long been a dream for Melanie Giokaris, 27, who grew up in Poway and now lives in Solana Beach. She attended the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in San Diego and Los Angeles, majoring in merchandising, marketing and business with an emphasis in fashion.

“The more that I learned about the industry, the more I wanted to change it,” Giokaris said. “I”m not fond of how wasteful it is and I want to find a solution to decrease that.”

According to Giokaris, fashion is the second most polluting industry where the average American throws away 70 pounds of clothing a year. With MeLD, she hopes to educate people about conscious consumerism and circular fashion. By shopping consignment, consumers can find affordable and unique clothing keeping less materials out of the landfill and producing toxic waste.

In addition, MeLD donates unsold goods to local women’s shelters and charities around San Diego County.

“Shop with purpose,” Giokaris said, advising people to look for unique, high-quality, one-of-a-kind pieces she just happens to have in her store.

MeLD is located in the Cedros Collective, which was recently redeveloped for mixed-use. She was given a blank box to work with and Giokaris designed the clean and modern store from floor to ceiling.

“Everything was a labor of love,” said Giokaris, noting it was also a family effort with mom, dad, brother and boyfriend working to bring her vision to life. She wanted it to feel more like a boutique than a consignment shop and she believes that she succeeded, “When people come in, they don’t know that it’s a consignment store,” Kim said.

At MeLD, consigners get 40 percent of the sell and she has a wide variety of top-of-the-line clothing from all over the world, some of it so new it has tags.

“Our purpose is to meld the connection between conscious-shopping and extending the life-cycle of luxury brands,” Giokaris said. “We strive to cultivate a community of mindful people who value authentic and high-quality pieces made by designers around the world, right here in the heart of Solana Beach.”

MeLD is located at 435 Cedros Avenue, suite 104. To learn more visit meldboutique.com