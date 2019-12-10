Copyright © 2019, Del Mar Times
Lululemon lands in One Paseo

The new lululemon store in Carmel Valley’s One Paseo.
(Courtesy)
By Karen Billing
Dec. 10, 2019
3:17 PM
Lululemon One Paseo opened its doors in time for Black Friday on Nov. 29. Embracing “the sweat life,” the 2,300-square-foot store offers men’s and women’s lululemon technical athletic gear for yoga, run, training and commute.

The One Paseo store will offer a weekly run club with store ambassador Jen McDowell on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Runners will meet at the store and wrap up with stretching with VibeFlow Yoga and time to connect as a run community at Harland Brewing. All levels are welcomed and encouraged. E-mail onepaseo-store@lululemon.com for more details.

Further connecting with the community, store ambassador Brandon Lowery will also lead quarterly discussions on sport mindfulness.

lululemon has opened its newest store in One Paseo.
(Courtesy)

