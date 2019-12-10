Lululemon lands in One Paseo

Lululemon One Paseo opened its doors in time for Black Friday on Nov. 29. Embracing “the sweat life,” the 2,300-square-foot store offers men’s and women’s lululemon technical athletic gear for yoga, run, training and commute.

The One Paseo store will offer a weekly run club with store ambassador Jen McDowell on Wednesdays at 6:30 p.m. Runners will meet at the store and wrap up with stretching with VibeFlow Yoga and time to connect as a run community at Harland Brewing. All levels are welcomed and encouraged. E-mail onepaseo-store@lululemon.com for more details.

Further connecting with the community, store ambassador Brandon Lowery will also lead quarterly discussions on sport mindfulness.