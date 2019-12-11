Barefoot Coffee Roasters serves up specialty coffee in Solana Beach

Barefoot Coffee Roasters boasts the slogan “Serious Coffee, Happy People” and judging by the buzz in its new Cedros Design District location there is truth to the saying.

Barefoot, a Bay Area favorite, opened its newest cafe in Solana Beach’s Cedros Collective retail center in the fall. This is Barefoot’s second location and the first in Southern California, serving up specialty coffee, craft brews, wine and noshes such as toasts, sandwiches and JoJo’s Creamery ice cream.

“We’re loving our Cedros location,” said Jon Dolin who co-owns Barefoot with his wife Jillian, a San Diego native. “The neighborhood has been extremely supportive, especially since many have been looking for more food and nighttime options.”

Barefoot launched in 2003 with a Santa Clara cafe and roaster and has been a Bay Area fixture ever since. One of the pioneers of direct trade sourcing, Barefoot buys from conscientious farmers and then roasts in small, controlled batches. Focused mainly on wholesale to date, its award-winning coffees and cold brew are distributed to large tech companies, cafes, restaurants, specialty markets, museums and universities.

Barefoot Coffee Roasters serves up specialty coffee in Cedros Design District. (Courtesy)

“The specialty coffee scene has been growing in San Diego as people here appreciate elevated coffee as much as craft beer,” said Jon Dolin, who noted Barefoot prides itself on stripping the pretense from specialty coffee.

Drink offerings include pour-over coffees with a range of roast and flavor profiles and Barefoot’s specialty creations made with organic milk such as the Voodoo (a twist on a coconut mocha) and the Espresso Sunrise (espresso with organic blood orange soda and splash of lime juice over ice). Next week they will launch their holiday drink: a Nutella latte with a splash of thieves oil.

Barefoot also offers cold brew in bottles and on nitro tap, organic heirloom teas and organic Kombucha.

Located a few blocks from the beach, the cafe is accented with warm, reclaimed wood walls and countertops and matching wood-beam ceilings. Solana Beach artist Todd Murphy painted Barefoot’s slogan Serious Coffee Happy People on one wall and bi-fold doors open up into a large dog-friendly patio with tables and umbrellas—a highlight is the 10-seat fire table.

The Dolins said given the number of dogs that stop by the café, they will be launching a Yappy Hour by the new year.

“We want to match the quality of our coffees with food from the best local artisans who share our values,” said Jillian Dolin of the café’s food offerings.

The menu includes salads, sandwiches and toasts made with Prager Brothers organic bread or Island Girl Bakes organic gluten free bread and single origin craft chocolate bars. Sweet and savory pastries are delivered daily from Farmshop, including spinach and artichoke danishes, strawberry croissants, vegan muffins and giant cinnamon rolls (weekends only).

Barefoot recently launched happy hour with $2 off select beer and wine from 4-6 p.m. daily. To learn more, visit barefootcoffee.com

