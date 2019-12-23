Eagle Scout project provides St. Leo’s with new kiosk

Using an Eagle Scout Service Project to promote community engagement, a Solana Beach 12th grader installed a kiosk at St. Leo Mission Church in Solana Beach where community announcements, events and other types of information can be posted.

“It helps the community be more involved,” said Grant Mayhew, a senior at Torrey Pines High School and member of Troop 782 in Solana Beach.

Culminating a year and a half process in which Mayhew completed the paperwork, gathered the wood and other materials to build the structure, the kiosk was completed on Dec. 7.

The new kiosk at St. Leo’s will display community announcements, events and other posts. (Courtesy)

Advertisement

Before the new kiosk, Mayhew said the church had been posting announcements and other information on a poster board about 20-30 feet from the sidewalk. His new project is located in a lot next to the church, steps away from the sidewalk along Genevieve Street, designed to make that information much more accessible.

Solana Beach has benefited from Eagle Scout Service Projects in the past, including a surfboard towel rack designed and installed at a Seascape Sur Beach access point as part of an effort led by a different Troop 782 member.

The Eagle Scout process begins with a review of the proposed project, and involves presentations to troop leaders before assembling a team of scouts and adults to bring it to fruition.

In the days following the installation of the new kiosk at St. Leo’s, Mayhew added, he went to check on it to see how well the concrete base was holding. A resident from the local neighborhood noticed his project as she was walking her dog.



Advertisement

Following the completion of the kiosk, Mayhew still had to complete more paperwork for his troop and go through a board review to officially become an Eagle Scout.

“Doing it was stressful,” he said of the kiosk project. “Once I got it done and it was in the ground, it was relieving.”