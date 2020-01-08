Student’s project adds greenery near Anderson Canyon trail

Francis Parker School eighth-grader Tyden Chinowsky spent the morning Jan. 6 with his parents and a small team planting some new greenery along Camino Del Mar, on a small patch of land near the Anderson Canyon trail, in Del Mar.

It started as a bar mitzvah project, and required Tyden to get the support of Del Mar City Hall and the Coastal Commission. He appeared before the city’s Parks and Rec Committee almost one year ago to give a PowerPoint presentation about his idea to replace non-native plants with ones that are local to the area. The meeting minutes show his plan was “very favorably received.”

“I really like the way it’s looking,” said Tyden, 13, who lives in Del Mar, as he prepared the soil for the new plants.

The plot of land he and his team worked on is located near the red-tailed hawk that woodworking artist Tim Richard carved out of a dead Torrey pine, just north of Torrey Pines State Beach.

Jeremy Spath, a local landscape architect, said the new plants include native succulents and a type of agave, and “gives it a cohesion” that drivers, hikers and others passing by haven’t seen in a while.

“Just trying to make it look like it once did here,” Spath added.