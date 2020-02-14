San Diego Jewish Academy welcomes chairman of Jewish Agency for Israel to celebrate holiday of Tu B’Shvat

San Diego Jewish Academy on Feb. 7 welcomed Isaac Herzog, chairman of The Jewish Agency for Israel, to celebrate the Jewish Holiday of Tu B’Shvat and to offer support to Hagit Cohen-Hamo, a teacher whose son was injured in a terror attack in Jerusalem.

“Two days ago, Ori, a lone solider from San Diego was injured in a horrific attack in Israel,” said Herzog. “Today Hagit, Ori’s mom and I planted a tree at San Diego Jewish Academy, where she works as a teacher, as a symbol to the unbreakable bond between Israel and world Jewry.”

Herzog first met privately with Cohen-Hamo before speaking to community members about the work of The Jewish Agency to strengthen the connections between Israel and Jewish communities around the world. Herzog then joined with fifth graders to plant a nectarine tree in SDJA’s garden. When in bloom, the fruit will be used by the school’s executive chef for its food services. The holiday of Tu B’Shvat is considered the birthday of the trees and often is marked with planting and other outdoor activities focused on the environment.

“We were thrilled to have Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog join with our students and roll up their sleeves to plant a tree in celebration of Tu B’Shvat,” adds Chaim Heller, Head of School at SDJA. “Having a representative from Israel on campus, engaging with our students, really deepens their connection to Israel. At SDJA, taking care of the environment and acting in sustainable ways are core values we teach students every day. This was a wonderful opportunity to live out those values and to see a global Jewish leader doing exactly that as well.”

-- News release