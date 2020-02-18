Serena & Lily completes One Paseo’s retail lineup

Serena & Lily, a Sausalito-based home and lifestyle brand will open in One Paseo this summer. The design shop will showcase the brand’s signature coastal design aesthetic in custom furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, pillows, dining and outdoor décor.

Serena & Lily was founded in 2003 and is known for its mix of original and curated designs; the company now has 12 design shops nationwide.

Serena & Lily will fill the space meant for Ways & Means Oyster House. (Karen Billing)

“Serena & Lily is the ideal brand to complete our selection of retail shops. “he coastal California vibe is a perfect fit for the aesthetic of One Paseo and our shoppers,” said Brian Lewis, senior vice president of marketing brand and retail development of One Paseo. “We are excited to welcome Serena & Lily and hope our neighbors and all of San Diego will delight in having this sought-after brand available locally.”

The new shop will be located near International Smoke and The Butchery, taking the place of Ways and Means Oyster House. Ways & Means, a seafood restaurant that had locations in Portland and Huntington Beach, was expected to open two locations in San Diego last year but all locations have now closed.

With the signing of Serena & Lily, One Paseo’s retail section is fully committed and aims to complete retail openings by this summer, including new restaurant Nick’s Del Mar, which serves up classic American food and unique cocktails. The residential portion of the center is nearly a third leased and construction will complete in the coming months. One Paseo’s two office buildings will finalize construction in spring and are nearly fully leased.

Visit serenaandlily.com for more information and to explore the collection.

