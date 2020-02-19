Del Mar’s newest nonprofit set to issue $45,000 in grant funding

The Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective has received nonprofit status from the IRS, and the group is in the process of selecting other San Diego-based nonprofits to receive a share of $45,000 in funding issued for its third grant cycle.

Before becoming its own nonprofit, the Women’s Giving Collective was part of the Rancho Santa Fe Foundation. Over the past few years, it has grown its membership from 19 local women to 44.

“It’s a way for women to get up close and personal with these organizations,” said Lani Curtis, the nonprofit’s founder and chair, describing the vetting process to select grant recipients each year.

Organizations that received some of the $30,000 in total grants from the Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective in 2019 were the California Innocence Project, Girls Rising Mentor Program and the Women’s Resource Center. In 2018, Monarch School, Just in Time and Girls Rising Above Child Exploitation received grants totaling $20,000.

Advertisement

According to the Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective’s website, potential grant recipients must be nonprofit organizations located in San Diego County that help underserved populations. For the 2020 giving cycle, the group is specifically looking to support other nonprofits that help San Diego’s women and children. To receive a grant, an organization must be nominated by a Women’s Giving Collective member. Each member can nominate up to two organizations and then voting begins in January. There is a check presentation celebration scheduled for May 12.

The Women’s Giving Collective received a seed grant from the Niki Group, a San Diego-based real estate investment company. Curtis said, “They wanted to support us as we got off the ground.”

Membership in the Del Mar Women’s Giving Collective is open to women 18 or older who live in the 92014 zip code with a minimum two-year commitment, and a member giving requirement of $1,000 per year.

In a 2018 interview when the Women’s Giving Collective was in the middle of its first giving cycle, Curtis said the idea to start the group was inspired by the Rancho Santa Fe Women’s Fund, which gives approximately $250,000 in grants to nonprofits each year.

Advertisement

“The goal is also to build community,” said Curtis, a Del Mar resident who grew up in the area and attended Torrey Pines High School.

She added that the group will hopefully “continue to grow as a community of women that are committed to educating themselves” on opportunities to support local philanthropy.

For more information on the organization’s current giving cycle and membership requirements, visit dmwgc.wordpress.com.