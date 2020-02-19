Local student club Project H.O.P.E. gives back to homeless youth

A group of local high school students in a club called Project H.O.P.E. recently raised $4,000 in supplies and monetary donations to support underprivileged and homeless students at downtown San Diego’s Monarch School and Cristo Rey High School.

Tejan Patel, a sophomore at Torrey Pines High School, launched Project H.O.P.E. (Helping Others Pursue Education) last year with five friends from Canyon Crest Academy and St. Augustine High School: Darren Chan, Natalie Kimm, Rachel Tran, Rohan Gutlapalli and Michael Attisha.

The group did the Future Problem Solving program together at Ocean Air School when they were in elementary school and the lessons they learned about using creative and critical thinking to solve a community concern stuck with them.

Project H.O.P.E. members with donations of school supplies for Monarch School. (Courtesy)

Looking at the large homeless population in San Diego, Tejan said they decided to create a plan to help meet basic needs for homeless youth so they can focus on a better education for themselves. They held various fundraisers in January and February to collect toiletries, school supplies and monetary donations, including a restaurant fundraiser at Rubio’s and a drive at Ocean Air School after they visited and talked to students about the homelessness issue in their city.

