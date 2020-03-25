Skateboarders ride for a cause at Skate Against ALS

On March 7, the Daymond D. Dodge Skate Against ALS Skate-a-thon was held at the Pacific Highlands Ranch Pump Track. The event was organized by Carmel Valley resident and former pro skateboarder Billy Ruff and his wife Jill to raise funds for their friend, skateboard collector and archivist Daymond D. Dodge who was diagnosed with ALS last year.

Lansing Pope and Jesse Parker carve the track. (Lance Smith)

The event featured 44 riders and about 200 supporters in attendance. Over 1,110 laps were recorded, raising over $10,000 for Dodge’s ongoing medical expenses.

“Legends everywhere young and old were doing seemingly endless loops for Daymond,” said participant Danny Yarbrough.

Eli Smith, an 11-year-old rider (Gabe AltierGabe Altier)

The Skate-a-thon’s large crew of skateboarders included legends Adrian Demain, Billy Runaway, Brian and Bruce Logan, Christian Hosoi, Dave Andrecht, Dennis Martinez, Darrel Delgado, Doug Marker, Duane Peters, Eric Grisham, Greg Weaver, Jim Gray, John Hughes, Mario Raposo, Paul Schmitt, Spidey DeMontrond, Steve Caballero and Steve Cathey.

“Our skateboard family is strong and many of us have been riding together for 45 years, but that day we also saw how compassionate and caring our family is,” said skateboarder Bill Billing.

“I love to see the skateboard community come together for a fellow brother in need of financial help,” added Hosoi.



Colin Cruise gets air at the pump track. (Gabe Altier)

San Diego’s own Jordan Farar set a new PHR pump track record of 206 consecutive laps with no pushing (over 20 miles) in the span of two hours. Other lap totals of the day include Jesse Parker (70), Eli Smith (112), Billy Ruff (125), Blake Sterger (150) and JoJo Yarbrough (150).

“It was sick to skate with legends and help someone at the same time,“ said 11-year-old Eli Smith, one of the youngest participants and largest fundraisers.

An after-party was held at Green Flash Brewery featuring a raffle, a signed skate deck silent auction and bands.