North County foundations launch regional COVID-19 response fund to support urgent needs due to pandemic

A coalition of North County San Diego regional foundations, Coastal Community Foundation, Leichtag Foundation and Rancho Santa Fe Foundation, have established the North County COVID-19 Response Fund to direct crucial resources to nonprofits in North County San Diego.

The Fund will immediately make grants for general operating support for organizations based in North County San Diego and/or directly serving the basic needs of vulnerable populations in North County San Diego in response to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Donations are encouraged at www.rsffoundation.org/COVID19.

“As three of the largest foundations in North County, we thought it was crucial to direct funding specifically to nonprofits operating in our North County community”, said Christy Wilson, president and CEO of Rancho Santa Fe Foundation. “We understand the unique challenges the North County community faces and the high numbers of vulnerable people.”

“The accelerating scale of COVID-19 and its ripple effects are hitting vulnerable community members already at the brink of not being able to make ends meet especially hard,” said Charlene Seidle, executive vice president of Leichtag Foundation. “The situation calls for intentional, coordinated responses.”

“We are committed to taking swift action on behalf of passionate contributors to this fund,” said Sharon Omahen, executive director of Coastal Community Foundation. “This crucial partnership will raise awareness and elevate the level of much-needed support for our neighbors.”

The Fund grants committee is comprised of professional and volunteer leaders of Coastal Community Foundation, Leichtag Foundation, and Rancho Santa Fe Foundation. The committee is proactively evaluating the most pressing and anticipated community needs, and will provide support urgently and accordingly. Grant amounts will depend on organizational and community needs as well as resources available in the Fund. The Fund is not able to grant to individuals.

The North County COVID-19 Response Fund is a hyperlocal call to action to support the specific needs presenting in North County San Diego and will complement additional resources available to regional organizations.

One-hundred percent of donations to the North County COVID-19 Response Fund will go to nonprofits helping the most vulnerable North County residents who face additional challenges due to COVID-19. Funds will be granted on a rolling basis as fundraising continues.

To contribute to the North County COVID-19 Response Fund, go to www.rsffoundation.org/COVID19.

