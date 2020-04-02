Scripps Health announces $1 million donation by The Conrad Prebys Foundation

Scripps Health announced March 31 that The Conrad Prebys Foundation has generously stepped up to support the San Diego community through a $1 million challenge match gift. This gift, coupled with matching donations from the community, will help front-line health care workers and make a meaningful impact in the fight against COVID-19.

“During his lifetime, Conrad was a true friend to Scripps who continued the legacy of philanthropy set by our founder, Ellen Browning Scripps, nearly a century ago,” said Chris Van Gorder, Scripps president and CEO. “Given his unwavering commitment to San Diego, it is fitting that his foundation has taken a leadership role with a gift to fund critical supplies, support front-line caregivers and potentially help save thousands of lives during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Scripps has fully mobilized its resources in the fight against COVID-19, including providing a dedicated nurse call line and setting up triage tents outside emergency departments and urgent care centers where patients with fever and/or respiratory symptoms are evaluated. Thousands of masks, gowns and other crucial supplies are used daily to protect doctors, nurses and patients, which comes at a high cost to the organization.

With people in the San Diego community at risk, The Conrad Prebys Foundation board of directors knew they needed to take action. They hope this gift will inspire others to join them in supporting Scripps and the doctors and nurses out on the front lines fighting this pandemic. It is the kind of gift Conrad would have made himself.

“Conrad would be pleased to know that we are already seeing a tremendous response from our donors,” said Scripps Health Corporate Senior Vice President and Chief Development Officer John Engle. “The challenge match campaign just launched, and I have every confidence that with the help of our community, we will achieve our goal of $1 million in community matching donations.”

During his lifetime, Conrad Prebys was a philanthropic leader in San Diego, donating more than $81 million to Scripps Health to help fund new facilities that proudly bear his name. The Conrad Prebys Foundation was established to support medical research and treatment, performing and visual arts, public broadcasting, and other charitable purposes consistent with the late Conrad Prebys’ history of philanthropy during his lifetime, with an emphasis on such philanthropy in the San Diego area.

To support the COVID-19 Challenge Match and directly support Scripps’ response to the health care needs of the community during this unprecedented time, visit donate.scripps.org/giving/covid19 or call Scripps Health Foundation at 844-442-4483. —News release

