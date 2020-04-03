Organic chemist named ‘Volunteer of the Month’ by Del Mar Community Connections

Del Mar Community Connections (DMCC) has inaugurated a “Volunteer of the Month” program and named Klaus Gubernator as the April recipient.

Gubernator, an organic chemist and founder of eMolecules, has been leading computer classes for DMCC participants the past several years and just recently inaugurated daily lessons in Zoom usage.

Originally from Germany, he lived in Belgium and Switzerland before making his permanent home in Del Mar 23 years ago.

“Klaus is known for his extensive knowledge of computers and the internet and is enthusiastic about helping people to expand their lives at any age,” noted Ashley Simpkins, DMCC program director. “He has always been generous with his time, both in leading classes for DMCC or providing one-on-one instruction for those who need personalized help. Recently in dealing with the pandemic crisis he has augmented his service to DMCC by leading a daily class in use of the Zoom platform.”

Gubernator added, “DMCC program leaders help seniors learn something new and to participate in an activity that enhances their quality of life. At this stage in my career, helping others is my only priority; service above self in the spirit of Rotary.”

Del Mar Community Connections is a local non-profit dedicated to serving seniors. Visit www.dmcc.cc.

