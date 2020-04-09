Uncle Biff’s Killer Cookies finds a new home in Solana Beach

Uncle Biff’s Killer Cookies recently opened in Solana Beach Towne Centre, bringing a longtime San Diego favorite to North County.

Uncle Biff’s serves up 17 cookie flavors including chocolate chip, double fudge, white chocolate macadamia, sea salt caramel, peanut butter and the signature California Killer Cookie packed with chunks of white and dark chocolate, walnuts and pecans.

They remain open for pick-up and they deliver locally—after all, notes owner Marlena Roldan, cookies are the ultimate comfort food.

They are also selling dough kits as a fun quarantine activity for families.

Advertisement

Open in Hillcrest for 33 years, there is a real Uncle Biff: The cookie recipe is from his grandma, who was known as GaGa. GaGa would bake up cookies for every holiday and birthday and Biff would sneak away and hoard as many of them as he could to treasure each delicious bite. Biff recreated the cookies from his memories, adding his own special touch when he opened up shop in a fairly unassuming spot on University Avenue.

“I’m probably not the person most people would’ve thought would open up a cookie shop,” said Roldan, who has a degree in electrical engineering and built a career in medical technology sales.

She had come to know Uncle Biffs when she worked in sales— she would often buy the cookies for clients and for a long time she believed that Uncle Biff’s belonged in North County. As a mother of two children, she was growing tired of her corporate job and wanted a taste of something different, approaching Uncle Biff with the idea to expand to Solana Beach.

“He has built a successful brand and I’m so fortunate that he trusted me with scaling it,” said Roldan, who believes that the concept could be replicated even further.

Advertisement

The gourmet, artisan cookies are made using only the finest natural ingredients and no preservatives—the cookies are meant to be eaten fresh, ideally within eight hours of being baked.

A cookie delivery of Uncle Biff’s. (Karen Billing)

The dough is made from scratch daily and cookies are baked on site. When customers come into the shop they can see the whole process unfolding, from dough being scooped up to cookies coming fresh out of the oven to be displayed on crystal platters.

Biff’s also does giant birthday cookie cakes, makes “the best brownies,” caters, delivers nationwide and offers a subscription-based program designed with sales and marketing professionals in mind called Close Them With Cookies.

The Solana Beach Uncle Biff’s opened up its doors on Feb. 7 and Roldan said they had an amazing response from the community, benefiting from foot traffic in the center and the number of schools and businesses in the area.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, Roldan initially closed for a week. Down in Hillcrest, Uncle Biff steadfastly remained open and encouraged her to do the same—she found she had numerous missed calls at the shop and people were reaching out to her on social media so she ultimately decided to re-open. Following all the COVID-19 health and safety guidelines, the Solana Beach shop is now open for local deliveries of freshly-baked goodness in these challenging times.

Uncle Biff’s is located near BevMo in Solana Beach Towne Centre. To pre-order, call (858) 925-6300 or visit unclebiffskillercookies.com/

