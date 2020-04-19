Del Mar Highlands CEO donates $10,000 to San Diego Ready Made Meals Fund

Scott Slater, the San Diego restaurateur/entrepreneur behind spots such as Slater’s 50/50, Head Lettuce and Spitfire Kitchen, has partnered with The Kavod Fund to form San Diego Ready Made Meals Fund, providing meals to those working hard to keep San Diego healthy during this pandemic.

Slater set up a Go Fund Me account to raise money for the cause and he and his wife are matching every dollar that is donated dollar for dollar. A $5 donation will provide a meal to someone in need and their goal is to reach $50,000. To donate to San Diego Meals Ready Made, visit bit.ly/3aeUphn

“Our hope is to provide some comfort to those who are away from their families, at-risk, and have summoned great courage to continue to do their jobs through the delivery of safely prepared, fresh food as a very small token of our gratitude,” Slater wrote on the Go Fund Me page.

Slater’s newest concept, Noblesse Oblige Craft Cocktails, was anticipated to open this spring in Del Mar Highlands Town Center’s new Sky Deck.

Pat Donahue, CEO and chairman of Donahue Schriber, the owner of the Del Mar Highlands Town Center, has contributed $10,000 to support his incoming tenant’s goal.

Scott Slater makes a San Diego Meals Ready Made delivery. (Courtesy)

San Diego Ready Made Meals provides funds for breakfast burritos, healthful grain and protein bowls and salads to be delivered to area locations like UCSD, Scripps and private nursing facilities, whose workers have not been able to leave their workplace in order to safeguard seniors who are at the greatest risk. Local brands are also stepping up to help support the cause: Dr. Bronner’s is providing sanitizer and soaps, and Pop Chips is adding to the delivery spreads.

Meals have been delivered to Rady Children’s Hospital, Scripps Encinitas, UC San Diego Hillcrest, Scripps Mercy, VA La Jolla and Monarch Cottages La Jolla to name just a few. Additionally, they donated meals to 15 families in need on April 18.

