Village at PHR donates gift cards to all center employees

phr gift card giveaway 1.jpg
The Village of Pacific Highlands Ranch supported its workers by handing out gift cards last week.
(Courtesy)
April 17, 2020
12:49 PM
In support of its valued business community, The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch gave out Trader Joe’s gift cards to all full- and part-time employees who work in the Village. The gift cards were handed out to 100 full-time employees and also to the 248 part-time employees who work at various local businesses within the complex on April 15-16.

“The people who work at The Village are part of the PHR family,” said Jennifer Eslinger, property manager of The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch. “Everyone has been impacted by what’s happening, and we are happy to provide needed support. We care about the people who work here and can’t wait until we can all get back together again. Hopefully that will be soon.”

Eslinger said the tokens of appreciation illustrate The Village’s commitment to their tenants’ employees during this difficult time as they wait to reopen their businesses in the near future.

phr gift card giveaway 2.jpg
The giveway took place over two days at the Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch.
(Courtesy)

LifestyleNewsPhilanthropyCarmel Valley News
