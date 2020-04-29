American Chinese group donates equipment to frontline workers in San Diego, New York

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus, San Diego-based non-profit organization the American Chinese Culture and Education Foundation initiated several rounds of fundraising efforts to help hospitals and healthcare workers in the epicenter fight against the virus.

On March 21, the American Chinese Culture and Education Foundation (ACCEF) started its fifth-round of fundraising with a goal of raising $50,000 to help American hospitals in need. Generous donors from the Chinese community helped the organization meet its pledge and exceed the goal in four short days.

ACCEF used those funds to purchase thousands of personal protective equipment (PPE), including N95, surgical masks, protective coverall suits, goggles, face shields, shoe covers, etc. and donated to local healthcare and medical groups, including Alliance Health Clinic, Careview Medical Group, Family Health Centers of San Diego, Father Joe’s Village,Gary & Mary West Senior Wellness Center, My Chula Vista Doctors, Neighbor Healthcare, Kaiser Permanente, Palomar Health, Rady Children’s Hospital San Diego County Office, San Diego Cardiac Center, Scripps Healthcare, Sharp Healthcare and UCSD Medical Center.

Also, last week ACCEF acquired and sent five Philips BiPAP ventilators to the Baton Rouge General Medical Center in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, where there is widespread community transmission and more than 21,951 reported cases.

ACCEF is donating 10 Philips non-invasive ventilators along with 1,800 PPE, including 400 protective coverall suits and 400 N95, to SUNY Downstate Medical Center in Brooklyn. Brooklyn is one of the most hard-hit areas in New York with 29,250 COVID-19 cases, second only to Queens.

“On behalf of the people of Brooklyn, I want to offer my sincerest gratitude for your generosity and the kindness that the ACCEF has demonstrated,” Dr. Robert Foronjy, chief of pulmonology and critical care medicine at SUNY Downstate Medical Center. “These donations will make a difference on the frontlines of this epidemic. Moreover, it is so heartwarming to feel the caring and support that you and your organization have shown us. Words cannot express how thankful we are. It really uplifts our spirits during these trying times.”

On Monday April 27, the ACCEF, the Chinese Association for Science and Technologies and Family Health Centers of San Diego, hosted a presentation to donate more than $5,000 worth of PPEs and a $5,000 fund to help the health center in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

ACCEF has started its sixth round of fundraising with the goal to raise an additional $25,000. To learn more or donate, visit accef.net

