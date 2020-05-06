Jimbo’s supports Jewish Family Services Hand Up Food Pantry

On May 5, Jimbo’s presented the Jewish Family Services Hand Up Food Pantry with a $8,542.80 donation, made up of a collection from the stores’ paper bag funds.

Following the passing of Proposition 67 in 2016, stores like Jimbo’s were required by California state law to impose a charge of 10 cents on each paper bag they provide to customers. Due to COVID-19, reusable bags were prohibited for the safety of staff members and customers.

As the majority of Jimbo’s customers use reusable bags, the funds collected during April 6-24 were much higher than usual for that time period—Jimbo’s donated all 10-cent paper bag fees to the Hand Up Food Pantry to support the many San Diegans who rely on their food pantry every week, especially during this time.

Effective April 25, the fee for bags has been lifted for the next 60 days.

Jewish Family Services Hand Up Food Pantry locations include its onsite Corner Market and distribution sites at Camp Pendleton, Murphy Canyon, Chabad Downtown, and the JFS College Avenue Center. For more information, visit jfssd.org/

