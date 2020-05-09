Torrey Hills teacher delights students with surprise visits

Torrey Hills Elementary School students in teacher Holly Morey’s 6th grade class experienced a special visit they will always remember when Morey surprised each student with a sweet note on a balloon that she tied to the front door of every student’s home.

Parent Mia Rubin said that “With some distance between them, my daughter, Hayley, was able to wave to her and give her air hugs. They exchanged a few words, tears were shed, so much love and warmth was felt by her very special gesture. We are touched beyond words.” Rubin added that, “Coincidentally, it’s Teacher Appreciation Week and instead of receiving the recognition she deserves, our amazing Mrs. Morey is the one bringing smiles to her students on her day off!”





Teacher Holly Morey brought balloons to her students with sweet messages.

(Courtesy)

Above are photos of Morey (and her decorated SUV) and the balloon she left when she stopped by the Rubin family’s home.