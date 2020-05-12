Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Share
Lifestyle

Sammy’s provides pizza party for Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar

IMG_6582.JPG
Lucinda Camp, nursing administration, distributes pizzas to front-line workers at Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar.
(Courtesy)
May 12, 2020
4:34 AM
Share

Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza donated 50 pizzas to the front-line workers at Sharp Rees-Stealy at Flower Hill Promenade in appreciation of Nurses’ Week and for the team’s efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pizzas were served up on May 6.

IMG_6596.JPG
Dr. Michael Martin, internal medicine at Sharp Rees-Stealy Medical Group, is ready to dig into his pizza.
(Courtesy)

LifestylePhilanthropy
Newsletter
Get the Del Mar Times in your inbox

Top stories from Carmel Valley, Del Mar and Solana Beach every Friday.

You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Del Mar Times.
Become a press patron
Support local journalism
Support local journalism
At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.
More on the Subject
Advertisement