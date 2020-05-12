Sammy’s provides pizza party for Sharp Rees-Stealy Del Mar

Sammy’s Woodfired Pizza donated 50 pizzas to the front-line workers at Sharp Rees-Stealy at Flower Hill Promenade in appreciation of Nurses’ Week and for the team’s efforts during the COVID-19 pandemic. The pizzas were served up on May 6.
