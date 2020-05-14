Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Joey’s Wings donates masks to Ronald McDonald House, Rady’s

IMG_5282.JPG
Children at the Ronald McDonald House received masks from the Joey’s Wings Foundation.
(Courtesy)
By Karen Billing
May 12, 2020
4:37 AM
The Joey’s Wings Foundation, a Pacific Highlands Ranch-based non-profit, recently donated 325 handmade cloth masks to Rady Children’s Hospital and 140 masks to Ronald McDonald’s House.

Joey’s Wings was formed in honor of Kathy and Luke Liu’s son Joey, who passed away from a rare form of kidney cancer at the age of 10 in 2014. Through Joey’s Wings, the Pacific Highlands Ranch residents raise awareness and funds for childhood cancer and support children and families going through the same fight.

IMG_5286.JPG
A volunteer from Carmel Valley donates masks from Joey’s Wings to Rady Children’s Hospital.
(Courtesy)

Joey’s Wings has a team of volunteers making the cloth masks that are sent to pediatric cancer families all over the country. The team tries to find cute and fun fabrics and makes the masks to fit a variety of ages. Recently, Joey’s best friend donated a batch of masks to a pediatric oncology floor in the Bay Area.

“I feel very warm-hearted that a lot of Joey’s friends are doing wonderful things to honor him,” Liu said.

Joey’s Wings will provide cloth masks for any child with low immunity. To request a mask, visit joeywings.org

IMG_5284.JPG
Staff at Rady Children’s in a mask donated by Joey’s Wings.
(Courtesy)

Karen Billing
