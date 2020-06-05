San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy receives REI grant

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) has received an $8,225 grant from REI to help support the Del Mar Multi-Sensory Trail.

According to SDRVC Executive Director Trish Boaz, “The Multi-Sensory Trail, planned at River Path Del Mar, is designed to activate the senses and enhance the experience of visitors of all ages and abilities.”

The improvements will add to interpretive signage and sweeping views along the existing path, which runs along the south shore of the San Dieguito River and Lagoon between Jimmy Durante Boulevard and the Grand Avenue overlook.

The plans include tactile panels to feel the textures of leaves, bark and shells, and perches from which to sniff the smell of the estuary or pungent plants.

To date, capital campaigns with Target and SDG&E have raised more than $9,000. The Conservancy expects to receive additional funding from Target and SDG&E.

Increasing access to outdoor recreation is the driving force behind the $30,000 project and a priority for the Conservancy and the City of Del Mar.

The SDRVC’s mission is to protect and preserve the San Dieguito River Valley; complete the planned 70-mile Coast-to-Crest Trail that will connect Volcan Mountain near Julian to North Beach in Del Mar; and to educate and inspire its members and the public about the recreational, historical and cultural resources within the San Dieguito River Valley.