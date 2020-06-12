San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy announces new board members

The San Dieguito River Valley Conservancy (SDRVC) recently welcomed new board officers: Nate Northup of Poway, president; Jim Smith of Del Mar, vice president; Peter DeFrancesca of Solana Beach, treasurer; Katherine Sheehan of Del Mar, secretary; Brad Bartlett of Escondido, past president.

These officers will serve two 3-year terms. New members of the Advisory Committee are: Karen Berger, Eric Lodge, and Renita Greenberg, all residents of Solana Beach.





Nate Northup, president

(Courtesy)

The Conservancy has a 30-plus year record of moving the creation of a 92,000-acre San Dieguito River Park and its 70-mile Coast to Crest Trail from De Mar to Julian from a vision to reality.

It is led by a volunteer board of directors and is supported by hundreds of enthusiastic Conservancy members.

The Conservancy preserves, protects, and shares the natural and cultural resources of the San Dieguito River Valley through collaborative efforts to acquire lands, complete trails, restore habitats, establish educational programs, create interpretive centers, encourage recreation, and mobilize public support.

It partners with the San Dieguito River Park Joint Powers Authority, other nonprofit organizations, citizens and owners, governments, and other stakeholders to conserve natural resources, educate the community and provide recreational opportunities throughout the San Dieguito River watershed. For more information on the SDRVC, visit www.sdrvc.org