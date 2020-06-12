Copyright © 2020, Del Mar Times | CA Notice of Collection
Share
Events

Two Carmel Valley boys create a positive newscast to help those affected by COVID-19

Zac and Asher Swazey delivering donations to Barrio Logan neighbors.
(Courtesy)
June 12, 2020
10:43 AM
Share

Reminding people of all the good around them, especially during this most challenging time, Zac and Asher Swazey (12 and 10 years old respectively) created a positive newscast called SGN San Diego, which stands for Some Good News San Diego.

The newscast is centered around positive stories in San Diego. It is based on making people feel better during challenging times and supporting those in need.

Zac and Asher Swazey
(Courtesy)

The first episode is called “SGN San Diego – Barrio Logan & Logan Heights Community COVID-19 Response Episode 1.” This episode shares good news about community leaders and their support of this area’s neighbors in Barrio Logan and Logan Heights.

Asher is the broadcaster and Zac is the field reporter who provides an unexpected weather report and a DIY Science project with a bang.

Tune into SGN San Diego at www.youtube.com/watch?v=AQ7CxDdN6Is

EventsPhilanthropyArts & EntertainmentLifestyle

Become a press patron

Support local journalism

Support local journalism

At a time when local news is more important than ever, support from our readers is essential. If you are able to, please support us today.

More on the Subject

Advertisement